The Economic Development Corporation revived following years of dormancy. Tamara Leonard appointed as interim director**

PHILIPSBURG, — The Government-owned company, Economic Development Corporation (EDC) has been revived after a decade of dormancy. The recently published Investment and Diversification Policy outlined that given the financial challenges of Government, it is recommended that an investment promotion entity is designated to take lead in proactively targeting investors recognizing the National Development Vision.

The EDC was incorporated in 1998 to assist Government in facilitating economic growth and with its reactivation, the EDC will focus on attracting foreign direct investments and facilitating and promoting existing investments to retain and expand in country operations. It will also critically assess the current investment climate and look at areas where reform is needed.

Acting Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication (TEATT), the Honorable Omar Ottley, said, ” A revitalized Economic Development Corporation N.V. (EDC), will be an important vehicle for the country to attract foreign direct investment and be responsible for developing economic strategy to assist Government in meeting its revenue goals to move the country forward. Whilst also improving the global image and geopolitical influence of Sint Maarten.”