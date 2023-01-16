Studiantenan di Skol Superior di Den Haag di bishita na SER

WILLEMSTAD, 16 di yanüari 2023 – Komo parti di nan estudio superior na Haagse Hogeschool (HHS), ku un minor i/o major den Relashonnan den Reino, un grupo de 40 studiante di HHS aktualmente ta realisando un bishita di 12 dia na Kòrsou, Aruba i Boneiru, kaminda nan ta pasa vários órgano (bou di kua Konseho Sosial Ekonómiko, Representashon di Hulanda na Willemstad i Kolegio di Supervishon Finansiero), pa sera konosí mas di aserka ku e órganonan aki i pa wak tambe si nan lo kier kore un stazje na un di nan.

Aña pasá tambe un grupo di HHS a aserká i a interkambiá ku e ekipo tékniko di SER, ku a kondusí den práktika ku dos studiante a disidí di kore nan stazje na SER: Maxence Vrede i Tara Ottenheim. E biaha aki a enkargá nan dos ku e organisashon di e enkuentro ku nan koleganan di HHS.

Despues di un kuestionario introduktorio, ku a pone na prueba nivel i grado di konosementu di e studiantenan bishitante riba funshonamentu di SER – i ku a demostrá klaramente ku e studiantenan a prepará nan mes bon pa loke ta kontenido di loke SER ta hasi – Direktor/Sekretario General di SER, sr. drs. R. Henríquez, a duna un splikashon riba e ophetivonan, tareanan i e ròl di SER, su komposishon i asesoramentu di otro aktividatnan. Tambe a enfoká riba temanan di aktualidat ku SER ta atendiendo kuné i e papel ku SER ta hunga na nivel internashonal. E stazjèrnan, na nan turno a tene un presentashon na nan kompañeronan di HHS riba nan eksperensianan. Tambe nan supervisor sra. drs. Barbara Perquin, asesor mayó di SER, a splika e detayenan di posibilidatnan di kore stazje i e rekisitonan nesesario ku mester tene kuenta kuné.

E studiantenan a hasi basta pregunta i algun di nan, ya kaba a mustra interes pa kore stazje na SER.

Debí na e kantidat numeroso di bishitantenan, lamentablemente no tabata posibel organisá e enkuentro den e edifisio di SER. Konsekuentemente a hasi uso di e edifisio di Archivo Nashonal ku tabata asina amabel di pone na disposishon su ouditorio. Despues di e presentashonnan a ofresé e studiantenan un almuerso. Esaki a duna e studiantenan e oportunidat di sera konosí mas di aserka ku e bunita “Bolo di Batrei”, manera tambe ta yama e monumento aki na Scharloo.

Riba e potrèt: e grupo di studiantenan di Haagse Hogeschool, nan supervisornan i staf di SER.

Bezoek studenten Haagse Hogeschool aan de Sociaal-Economische Raad

WILLEMSTAD, 16 januari 2023 – In het kader van hun HBO-studie aan de Haagse Hogeschool (HHS), waarbij ze een Minor en/of Major in Koninkrijksrelaties hebben gevolgd, brengt momenteel een groep van 40 studenten van de Haagse Hogeschool een 12-daags bezoek aan Curaçao, Aruba en Bonaire. Zij bezoeken hierbij verschillende instanties (o.a. de Sociaal-Economische Raad, de Vertegenwoordiging van Nederland in Willemstad en het College financieel toezicht), om hiermee nader kennis te maken en tevens om te bezien of zij een stage willen lopen bij één van deze instanties.

Evenals vorig jaar stond een nadere kennismaking met het Secretariaat van de Sociaal-Economische Raad (SER) op het programma. Naar aanleiding van het bezoek van vorig jaar lopen momenteel twee studenten van de HHS stage bij de SER: Maxence Vrede en Tara Ottenheim. Deze studenten waren dit keer belast met de organisatie hiervan.

Na een introducerende quiz waarbij de kennis over de SER werd getest bij de bezoekende studenten – waarbij bleek dat zij zich inhoudelijk goed hadden voorbereid – werd door de Directeur/Algemeen Secretaris van de SER, dhr. drs. R. Henriquez, nader ingegaan op de doeleinden en de rol van de SER, de samenstelling, de advisering en overige activiteiten. Actualiteiten kwamen aan bod, evenals de internationale rol van de SER. De stagiaires gaven voor hun medestudenten een presentatie over hun ervaringen met de stage, en hun stagebegeleidster, mw. drs. Barbara Perquin, sr. adviseur bij de SER, ging nader in op de stagemogelijkheden en -vereisten.

Door de studenten werden veel relevante vragen gesteld, en sommigen toonden al belangstelling om stage te lopen bij de SER.

Vanwege het hoge aantal bezoekers was het helaas niet mogelijk om de bijeenkomst te organiseren bij de SER zelf; het Nationaal Archief was zo vriendelijk om hun auditorium beschikbaar te stellen, waarbij na afloop op het bordes genoten kon worden van een broodjeslunch. Zo konden de studenten tevens kennismaken met de prachtige ‘Bolo di Batrei’ (Bruidstaart) in Scharloo, zoals het mooie pand ook wel wordt genoemd.

Op de foto: de groep studenten van de Haagse Hogeschool, hun begeleiders, en staf van het Secretariaat van de SER.

Visit by students of The Hague University of Applied Sciences to the Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD, Jan. 16, 2023 – As part of their study at The Hague University of Applied Sciences (HHS), in which they followed a Minor and/or Major in Kingdom Relations, a group of 40 students of The Hague University of Applied Sciences are currently making a 12-day visit to Curaçao, Aruba and Bonaire. They are visiting various institutions (including the Social and Economic Council, the Representation of the Netherlands in Willemstad and the Board of Financial Supervision), in order to become better acquainted with them and also to see if they would like to do an internship at one of these institutions.

Like last year, a closer acquaintance with the Secretariat of the Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao was on the program. As a result of last year’s visit, two students from the HHS are currently doing internships at the SER: Maxence Vrede and Tara Ottenheim. These students were in charge of organizing this time.

After an introductory quiz that tested the knowledge about the SER of Curaçao among the visiting students – which showed that they had prepared themselves well in terms of content – the Director/General Secretary of the SER, Mr. R. Henriquez, elaborated on the objectives and the role of the SER, its composition, its advisory work and other activities. Current affairs were discussed, as well as the international role of the SER of the leeward island. The interns gave a presentation to their fellow students about their experiences with the internship, and their internship supervisor, Ms. Barbara Perquin, Sr. advisor at the SER, elaborated on the internship possibilities and requirements.

Many relevant questions were asked by the students, and some already expressed interest in doing an internship at the SER of Curaçao.

Due to the high number of visitors, it was unfortunately not possible to organize the meeting at the SER itself; the National Archives was kind enough to make their auditorium available, with a sandwich lunch to be enjoyed on the porch afterwards. This also allowed the students to get to know the beautiful “Bolo di Batrei” (Wedding Cake), as the monumental building in Scharloo is also called.

Pictured: the group of students from The Hague University of Applied Sciences, their supervisors, and staff from the SER Secretariat.