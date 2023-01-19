Un toke di Kòrsou su Karnaval durante Vakantiebeurs 2023 na Hulanda

WILLEMSTAD- 19 di yanüari 2023 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) kompañá pa diferente partner den sektor privá tabata presente na Vakantiebeurs 2023. Na entrada parti pafó e biaha aki CTB a pone un trùk’i pan den kolónan vibrante kaminda tur bishitante por a pasa i purba nos pika bal i pan ku stobá. Esaki sigur a hala hopi atenshon di bishitantenan na e feria. E feria turístiko di 5 dia a inisiá ku un kongreso di biahe riba e promé dia i e di dos dia tabata dirigí riba agentenan di biahe, prensa i komersiantenan. E tres último dianan di e feria tabata habrí pa e konsumidó ku ta bishitá e feria spesialmente pa haña inspirashon pa nan próksimo biahe. E stènt di Kòrsou a konta e aña aki ku partisipashon di 25 representante di entre otro hotèlnan i diferente skol di buseo.

E tim di Kòrsou tabata kla prepará pa informá tur bishitante di paketenan di biaha atraktivo, nos kalendario di evento i nos atrakshonnan. Den e stènt tabatin pantayanan grandi ku bista 360 di nos dushi Kòrsou. Loke sigur a hala hopi atenshon na e stènt di Kòrsou tabata e mini Karnaval ku personanan den trahenan di Karnaval huntu ku un brassband. Bishitantenan na nos stènt por a sinti di e manera aki un tiki di nos Karnaval. E stènt di Kòrsou ta keda semper bai un di esnan mas popular, i nos pais un di e destinashonnan faborito den Vakantiebeurs.

CTB ta gradisí partnernan di sektor privá ku e aña aki a forma parti di e tim di Kòrsou; Blue Bay Curaçao Golf & Beach Resort, Casa Amalia, Morena Eco Resort, Coral Estate Luxury Resort, Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, DeLynne Resort Curaçao, Courtyard by Marriott, Dolphin Academy Curaçao, Dolphin Suites & Wellness Curaçao, Kontiki Beach Resort Curaçao, Kura Botanica Hotel, Landhuis Chobolobo, Miss Ann Boat Trip N.V., Papagayo Beach Resort, Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao, Scuba Lodge, CASHA, Travel to Curaçao, FBTT, Boutique Hotel ‘t Klooster, BOHO Boutique Hotel, Lions Dive Beach Resort, Avila Beach Hotel, Acoya Curaçao Resort Villas & Spa, Scuba Do i BlueFinn Charters Curaçao.

Vakantiebeurs 2023, e feria mas grandi pa biaheronan hulandes a resultá un biaha mas e plataforma ideal pa promové Kòrsou komo e destinashon turístiko number unu den Karibe.

A touch of Curaçao’s Carnival during the 2023 Vacation Fair in the Netherlands

WILLEMSTAD- January 19, 2023 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) together with several private sector partners was present this month at the 2023 Vacation Fair. This year CTB placed a brightly colored food truck outside at the entrance, where all visitors to the fair could stop by and try our typical snacks and a stewed beef sandwich. This definitely caught the attention of the visitors. The 5-day tourism fair started off with a travel congress on the first day, and the second day was dedicated to travel agents, the press, and business people. The last three days of the fair were open to consumers who mainly visit the fair to get inspiration for their next trip. The Curaçao booth this year had a team of 25 representatives from several hotels and dive schools, among others.

The Curaçao team was well prepared to inform all visitors of the attractive travel packages, our calendar of events, and our tourist attractions. In the booth, we had big screens which displayed a 360-degree view of our dushi Curaçao. What really caught the attention of everyone at the Curaçao booth was the mini Carnival parade with people dressed in their Carnival outfits and being accompanied by a brass band. In this way, the visitors to our booth were able to experience a little bit of our Carnival. The Curaçao booth is always one of the most popular ones, and our island is one of the favorite destinations at the Vacation Fair.

CTB extends its gratitude to the private sector partners who were part of the Curaçao team this year: Blue Bay Curaçao Golf & Beach Resort, Casa Amalia, Morena Eco Resort, Coral Estate Luxury Resort, Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, DeLynne Resort Curaçao, Courtyard by Marriott, Dolphin Academy Curaçao, Dolphin Suites & Wellness Curaçao, Kontiki Beach Resort Curaçao, Kura Botanica Hotel, Landhuis Chobolobo, Miss Ann Boat Trip N.V., Papagayo Beach Resort, Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao, Scuba Lodge, CASHA, Travel to Curaçao, FBTT, Boutique Hotel ‘t Klooster, BOHO Boutique Hotel, Lions Dive Beach Resort, Avila Beach Hotel, Acoya Curaçao Resort Villas & Spa, Scuba Do and BlueFinn Charters Curaçao.

The 2023 Vacation Fair, the largest fair for Dutch travelers, once more proved to be the ideal platform to promote Curaçao as the number one tourist destination in the Caribbean.