Nos mishon ta pa sera kombenionan i krea kolaborashonnan pa atraé sponsor i donashonnan pa yuda halsa e aseptashon i konsientisashon tokante HIV/AIDS.
Fundashon Plòns Kòrsou i U.S. Consulate General Curacao
Nos a risibí un invitashon pa bishitá Consulado Merikano awe. E intenshon di nos bishita tabata pa ‘KomberSA’ tokante tópikonan interesante relatá na e situashon di HIV/AIDS riba nos isla i alabes un kolaborashon den futuro pa huntu nos ban eliminá e stigma i tabú den nos komunidat.
Esaki sigur ta un bon komienso di aña!
*****
Our mission is to establish partnerships and collaborations in order to attract sponsors and donors to help increase acceptance and awareness about HIV/AIDS.
We were invited to visit the U.S. Consulate General today. The reason of this visit was to ‘KomberSA’ (Talk) about interesting topics relating to the HIV/AIDS situation on our island and also for a future collaboration to eliminate the stigma and taboo in our community.
What a great way to start the year!
