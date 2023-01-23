Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf di Enseñansa, Kultura i Siensia a bishitá DCNA pa interkambiá di idea tokante siensia na Hulanda Karibense

Riba djabièrnè 20 di yanüari 2023 minister di Enseñansa, Kultura i Siensia, señor Robbert Dijkgraaf, a hasi un bishita na ofisina di Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) na Boneiru. Despues di un ‘meet & greet’ ku e empleadonan, DCNA a haña oportunidat pa pone énfasis riba importansia di investigashon i monitoreo, organisashonnan lokal di protekshon di naturalesa i trahamentu huntu pa salbaguardá naturalesa den e parti karibense di Reino Hulandes.

Arno Verhoeven, direktor di DCNA, a enfatisá ku entre e 6 islanan di Hulanda Karibense ainda tin masha tiki laso di kolaborashon i ku e motibu mas prinsipal di trabou di DCNA ta na promé lugá debí na un komprenshon mutuo di naturalesa i e deseo pa kompartí konosementu. ‘En realidat Hulanda Karibense ta disponé di hopi, ora ta trata di siensia i investigashon. Tur e hendenan pashoná akí ku ta traha riba preservashon di naturalesa riba nos islanan tin ún kos komun: nan pashon pa protehá naturalesa. I naturalesa ku no konosé frontera. E konosementu i abilidatnan ku nan ta akumulá den e ret akí ta enorme. I nan disposishon pa kompartí ta forma parti di e pashon akí. Ku 6 organisashon grandi di naturalesa nos ta un sentro di konosementu regional importante’, segun Verhoeven.

Hulanda Karibense ta hospedá hopi espesie úniko di bestia i mata. Hopi di esakinan ta bou di menasa pa motibu di pèrdida di nan habitat, kontaminashon i komementu eksesivo i e impakto di espesienan invasivo, kambio di klima i otro faktornan di strès. Pa manehá e rekursonan natural na nos isla den un forma inteligente i sostenibel, konosementu tokante e ekosistemanan kompleho i vulnerabel na Hulanda Karibense ta esensial. Prinsipalmente ora e medionan akí mester keda sostené e komunidatnan lokal i forma e base pa bienestar ekonómiko di e islanan. Den esaki investigashon, monitoreo

i komunikashon i alkanse ta hunga un ròl krusial. Siensia ta un komponente fuerte di kada programa di naturalesa i na momentu di buska mas finansiamentu e ta un di e partinan mas importante di kada aplikashon.

DCNA ta un organisashon non-profit ku nan a lanta pa protehá e ambiente natural i pa promové maneho sostenibel di rekursonan natural, tantu riba tera komo den laman, riba e seis islanan hulandes karibense. E aliansa ta traha huntu ku organisashonnan lokal di maneho di parke i otro organisashonnan di protekshon di naturalesa. E ta un representante tambe pa parkenan lokal na momentu di kontakto ku gobièrnunan i trahadónan di maneho òf kontakto ku organisashonnan regional òf internashonal na nivel multi-insular.

Un di e tareanan núkleo di DCNA ta promoshon i fasilitashon di diálogo, interkambio di konosementu, entrenamentu i kolaborashon permanente entre organisashonnan di maneho di parke (e parkenan). DCNA’s Research & Monitoring Working Group (DCNA su grupo di trabou pa investigashon i monitoreo) ta ofresé un plataforma kaminda biólogonan di e parkenan ta bini huntu pa kompartí eksperensia, konosementu i konseho riba tereno di investigashon i monitoreo. E grupo akí ta traha entre riba harmonisashon sientífiko di protokòlnan sólido di monitoreo pa e indikadónan mas importante di biodiversidat (espesie i habitat), instrumentonan pa análisis i un strategia pa guia investigadónan (i finansiadónan) na momentu di formulashon i ehekushon di investigashon i monitoreo na Hulanda Karibense.

‘Nos ta sostené investigashon i monitoreo na Hulanda Karibense tambe pa medio di yuda mehorá komunikashon i alkanse. Por ehèmpel nos ta hasi informashon sientífiko mas amplio via Dutch Caribbean Biodiversity Database (DCBD), e plataforma di notisia BioNews- https://dcnanature.org/news i otro kanalnan di medionan di komunikashon. Nos ta agradesido na ministerio di Agrikultura, Naturalesa i Kalidat di Kuminda pa nan sosten pa e trabou akí’, segun Tineke van Bussel, Liaison di Investigashon i Komunikashon di DCNA.

‘Komo ret regional ku ta kubri Hulanda Karibense i ku un relashon di trabou duradero ku e komunidat lokal di protekshon di naturalesa, DCNA ta den un posishon úniko pa kontribuí na desaroyo i implementashon eksitoso di inisiativanan sientífiko den region. Nos ke fortifiká nos trabou komo sentro di konosementu regional i gustosamente nos lo ke yama bon biní na mas medio pa duna servisio na nos stakeholdernan’, asina Arno Verhoeven a splika.

Riba potrèt: Minister Robbert Dijkgraag ta bishitá ofisina di Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance na Boneiru.

Minister van Onderwijs, Cultuur en Wetenschap, de heer Robbert Dijkgraaf, bezocht de DCNA om van gedachten te wisselen over wetenschap in het Nederlands Caribisch gebied.

Op vrijdag 20 januari 2023 heeft minister van Onderwijs, Cultuur en Wetenschap, de heer Robbert Dijkgraaf, een bezoek gebracht aan het kantoor van de Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) op Bonaire. Na een ontmoeting met het personeel kreeg de DCNA de gelegenheid om het belang van onderzoek en monitoring, lokale natuurbeschermingsorganisaties en samenwerking voor natuurbescherming in het Caribisch deel van het Nederlandse Koninkrijk te benadrukken.

Arno Verhoeven, directeur van de DCNA, benadrukte dat er tussen de zes eilanden van de Nederlandse Cariben nog maar een paar overgebleven samenwerkingsorganen zijn en dat de belangrijkste reden waardoor DCNA werkt, een gemeenschappelijk begrip van de natuur en de bereidheid om kennis te delen is. “Eigenlijk heeft het Nederlands Caribisch gebied veel wanneer het op wetenschap en onderzoek aankomt. Al deze gepassioneerde mensen die werken aan natuurbehoud op de eilanden hebben één ding gemeen: hun drive om de natuur te beschermen – en de natuur kent geen grenzen. De kennis en kunde die ze in dit netwerk opdoen is enorm en hun bereidheid om dit te delen maakt deel uit van deze drive. Met zes grote natuurorganisaties zijn we een belangrijk regionaal kenniscentrum.” zegt Verhoeven.

Het Nederlands Caribisch gebied heeft een grote verscheidenheid aan unieke dier- en plantensoorten. Veel van deze worden bedreigd door verlies van leefgebied, vervuiling, overbegrazing en de impact van invasieve soorten, klimaatverandering en andere stressoren. Om de natuurlijke hulpbronnen van de eilanden verstandig en duurzaam te beheren, is kennis over de complexe en kwetsbare ecosystemen in het Nederlands Caribisch gebied essentieel. Vooral wanneer deze middelen worden gebruikt om lokale gemeenschappen te ondersteunen en de basis vormen voor het economische welzijn van de eilanden. Daarom spelen onderzoek, monitoring, communicatie en bereik een cruciale rol. Wetenschap is een sterk onderdeel van elk natuurprogramma en bij het zoeken naar meer financiering is het een hoeksteen van elke aanvraag.

De DCNA is een non-profitorganisatie die is opgericht om de natuurlijke omgeving te beschermen en duurzaam beheer van natuurlijke hulpbronnen te bevorderen, zowel op het land als in het water, op de zes Nederlands Caribische eilanden. De alliantie werkt samen met lokale parkbeheerorganisaties (parken) en andere natuurbeschermingsorganisaties. Het is ook een vertegenwoordiger voor de lokale parken richting regeringen, beleidsmakers of in de omgang met regionale of internationale organisaties op multi-eilandniveau.

Een van de kerntaken van het DCNA is het bevorderen en faciliteren van permanente dialoog, kennisdeling, training en samenwerking tussen de parken. DCNA’s Onderzoek & Monitoring Werkgroep biedt een platform waar biologen van de parken elkaar ontmoeten om ervaringen, kennis en advies over onderzoek en monitoring te delen. Daarnaast werkt deze groep aan het harmoniseren van wetenschappelijk verantwoorde monitoringprotocollen voor de belangrijkste indicatoren van biodiversiteit (soorten en leefgebied), ontwikkelt analysetools en strategieën om onderzoekers (en financiers) te begeleiden bij het opzetten en uitvoeren van onderzoek en monitoring in het Nederlands Caribisch gebied.

“Ook ondersteunen we onderzoek en monitoring in het Nederlands Caribisch gebied door de communicatie en outreach te helpen verbeteren. Zo maken we wetenschappelijke informatie toegankelijker via de Dutch Caribbean Biodiversity Database (DCBD), het nieuwsplatform BioNews en andere mediakanalen We zijn het ministerie van Landbouw, Natuur en Voedselkwaliteit (LNV) dankbaar voor de ondersteuning van dit werk”, aldus Tineke van Bussel, DCNA’s Onderzoek en Communicatie Liaison.

“Als regionaal netwerk dat het Nederlands Caribisch gebied omspant en met een langdurige werkrelatie met de lokale natuurbeschermingsgemeenschap, bevindt de DCNA zich in een unieke positie om bij te dragen aan de ontwikkeling en succesvolle implementatie van wetenschappelijke initiatieven in de regio. We willen ons werk als regionaal kenniscentrum versterken en zouden graag meer middelen krijgen om onze stakeholders van dienst te kunnen zijn.” legt Arno Verhoeven uit.

Minister of Education, Culture and Science, Mr. Robbert Dijkgraaf, visited the DCNA to exchange ideas about science in the Dutch Caribbean.

On Friday, January 20th, 2023, Minister of Education, Culture and Science, Mr. Robbert Dijkgraaf, visited the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) office on Bonaire. After a meet & greet with the staff, the DCNA was given the opportunity to highlight the importance of research and monitoring, local nature conservation organizations and working together to safeguard nature within the Caribbean part of the Dutch Kingdom.

Arno Verhoeven, director of the DCNA, stressed that there are only a few remaining cooperative bodies between the six islands of the Dutch Caribbean, and that the main reason DCNA works is a common understanding of nature and a willingness to share knowledge. “Actually, the Dutch Caribbean has a lot when it comes to science and research. All these passionate people working in conservation on the islands have one thing in common, their drive to protect nature – and nature has no boundaries. The knowledge and skills they accumulate in this network is enormous and their willingness to share is part of this drive. With six major nature organizations, we are an important regional knowledge centre.” says Verhoeven.

The Dutch Caribbean is home to a wide variety of unique animal and plant species. Many of these are endangered due to loss of habitat, pollution, overgrazing and the impact of invasive species, climate change and other stressors. To manage the islands’ natural resources islands wisely and sustainably, knowledge about the complex and fragile ecosystems in the Dutch Caribbean is essential. Especially when these resources are used to support local communities and form the basis for the economic wellbeing of the islands. Therefore, research, monitoring, communication, and outreach play a crucial role. Science is a strong component in any nature programme, and when looking for more funding, it is a cornerstone of any application.

The DCNA is a non-profit organization created to protect the natural environment and to promote sustainable management of natural resources, both on land and in the water, on the six Dutch Caribbean islands. The alliance works with local park management organizations (parks) and other nature conservation organizations. It is also a representative for the local parks when dealing with governments, policy makers, or when engaging with regional or international organizations on a multi-island level.

One of the core tasks of the DCNA is to promote and facilitate permanent dialogue, knowledge sharing, training, and cooperation between the parks. DCNA’s Research & Monitoring Working Group provides a platform where biologists of the parks meet to share experiences, knowledge, and advice regarding research and monitoring. Additionally, this group works to harmonize scientifically sound monitoring protocols for the most important biodiversity indicators (species and habitats), develops analysis tools and strategies to guide researchers (and funders) in their design and conduct of research and monitoring in the Dutch Caribbean.

“We also support research and monitoring in the Dutch Caribbean by helping to improve communication and outreach. For example, we make scientific information more accessible through the Dutch Caribbean Biodiversity Database (DCBD), the news platform BioNews and other media channels. We are thankful to the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature, and Food Quality (LNV) for supporting this work” commented Tineke van Bussel, DCNA’s Research and Communication Liaison.

“As a regional network spanning the Dutch Caribbean, and with a long working relationship with the local conservation community, DCNA is uniquely positioned to contribute towards the development and successful implementation of science initiatives in the region. We want to strengthen our work as a regional knowledge centre and would welcome more means to serve our stakeholders.” explains Arno Verhoeven.