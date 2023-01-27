Azul ta anunsiá buelo nobo pa Kòrsou buelo direkto for di Brazil

WILLEMSTAD – 26 di yanüari 2023 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta anunsiá ku e kompania di aviashon Azul prosedente di Brazil lo inisiá ku un buelo semanal direkto pa Kòrsou entrante 24 di yüni próksimo. Azul ta e aerolínea di mas grandi di Brazil den kantidat di ruta i destinashonnan ku e aerolínea ta sirbi ku un kantidat di mas di 900 buelo diario pa mas di 150 destinashon. E buelo pa Kòrsou lo inisiá for di BH Airport na e siudat Belo Horizonte den e estado di Minas Gerais. E buelo nobo ta bini komo resultado di un demanda kresiente for di e merkado di Brazil. Tambe mester menshoná e esfuersonan hasí i e bon kolaborashon entre stakeholders lokal manera Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) i CTB.

E buelo lo ta riba djasabra saliendo Brazil mainta i e buelo di regreso lo sali Kòrsou riba djadumingu. Brazil ta un merkado kresiente pa Kòrsou i e konekshon nobo aki ta unu importante pa sigui krese e merkado. Di akuerdo ku Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje, “nos tabatin un rekuperashon ekselente den kantidat di turista di estadia na 2022 ku un kresementu di 106% kompará ku aña 2019. E desishon pa a keda aktivo den e merkado di Brazil tabata sigur un bon desishon. Por bisa ku introdukshon di e buelo direkto aki sigur ta duna un resultado positivo for di e merkado di Brazil. Ademas e buelo nobo di Azul lo kontribuí tambe na mas konekshon di biahe pa nos pueblo lokal”.

CTB ta kontentu ku e ruta aki ku lo trese mas turista pa bin eksperensiá e produkto úniko ku Kòrsou tin pa ofresé.

Azul announces new flight to Curaçao

direct flight from Brazil

WILLEMSTAD – January 26, 2023 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) announces that Azul from Brazil will start with a direct weekly flight to Curaçao on June 24. Azul is Brazil’s largest airline with regard to the number of routes and the number of destinations served, with over 900 daily flights to more than 150 destinations. The flight to Curaçao will depart from the BH Airport in the city of Belo Horizonte in the state of Minas Gerais. The new flight comes as the result of growing demand from the Brazilian market. It is also due to the efforts and good collaboration between local stakeholders such as Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH), and CTB.

The flight will be on Saturdays, leaving from Brazil in the morning and the return flight will leave from Curaçao on Sundays. Brazil is a growing market for Curaçao, and this new connection is an important one in order to keep growing the market. According to the Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje, “we had an excellent recovery in the number of stayover tourists in 2022 with a 106% growth compared to 2019. The decision to stay active in the Brazilian market was surely a good decision. We can say that this new direct flight will certainly produce a good result for the Brazilian market. Besides, this Azul flight will also provide more travel connections for our local people”.

CTB is very pleased that this new route will bring us more tourists who will come experience the unique product that Curaçao has to offer.