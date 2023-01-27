Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Silveria Jacobs and the Council of Ministers met with the visiting mission of the United Nations Office for Project Service (UNOPS) and received an update on the trajectory of the new prison project (Sint Maarten Rule of Law Facilities). The mission is headed by Mr. William Squier Gonzalez, Head of Programmes, and his team.

The Host Country Agreement (HCA) was shortly discussed during the meeting. A final HCA was agreed upon between the technical teams of the Directorate of Foreign Relations of the Ministry of General Affairs and UNOPS in December 2023. Prime Minister Jacobs and UNOPS will be signing this agreement in March. This agreement will make it possible for UNOPS to establish an office on Sint Maarten. The establishment of international organizations on Sint Maarten will support the sustainable development and economic diversification of Sint Maarten.