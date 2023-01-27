Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Silveria Jacobs and the Council of Ministers met with the visiting mission of the United Nations Office for Project Service (UNOPS) and received an update on the trajectory of the new prison project (Sint Maarten Rule of Law Facilities).
Government of Sint Maarten
Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Silveria Jacobs and the Council of Ministers met with the visiting mission of the United Nations Office for Project Service (UNOPS) and received an update on the trajectory of the new prison project (Sint Maarten Rule of Law Facilities). The mission is headed by Mr. William Squier Gonzalez, Head of Programmes, and his team.
The Host Country Agreement (HCA) was shortly discussed during the meeting. A final HCA was agreed upon between the technical teams of the Directorate of Foreign Relations of the Ministry of General Affairs and UNOPS in December 2023. Prime Minister Jacobs and UNOPS will be signing this agreement in March. This agreement will make it possible for UNOPS to establish an office on Sint Maarten. The establishment of international organizations on Sint Maarten will support the sustainable development and economic diversification of Sint Maarten.
Their presence on Sint Maarten will allow for more opportunities for Sint Maarten to gain access to international funds for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and technical assistance. We will continue working closely with UNOPS and other international organizations to gain access to these international funds and grants for SIDS to finance the further development and implementation of sustainable projects on Sint Maarten.
You must log in to post a comment.