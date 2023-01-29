Government of Sint Maarten ** Bulletin **
The Immigration Department is currently working together with medical professionals in connection with a gentleman who was placed in holding last evening, Thursday, January 26, 2023. After being detained by the police for a criminal offense, processed by the Prosecutor’s Office and handed over to the Immigration Department, further investigation confirmed that he was residing on the island illegally and homeless. More updates in relation to the developments of this case will be shared with the public.
