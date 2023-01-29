Government of Sint Maarten ** 104 Years’ Celebration of the Life of Mrs. Carmen Carrington **

Mrs. Carmen Carrington, mother, aunt, grandmother, great aunt, was lovingly celebrated today with family, friends, church family and neighbors including His Excellency the Governor of Sint Maarten Ajamu G. Baly, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs and Minister of ECYS Rodolphe Samuel.

“It’s an honor and a pleasure to stand here on behalf of the government and people of St. Maarten and celebrate the honor of long life with Mrs. Carmen Carrington and her village who take care of her every single day. I quote from the Bible Job 12:12 which says, ‘Wisdom belongs to the aged, and understanding to the old,’ reminding us of the value of speaking with older adults.” said Prime Minister Jacobs.

For Prime Minister Jacobs it is imperative to ensure the youth as well as our elderly get many opportunities to sit, talk, share experiences, as what the wisdom of age has taught those blessed with long life can never be fully grasped in any book.

Prime Minister Jacobs prays that the grace, love, joy and positive attitude of Mrs. Carrington will continue to inspire all the generations below her to be able to live a long and productive life here on earth and most specifically, St. Maarten.

During the celebration at Mrs. Carrington’s home HE Governor of Sint Maarten Ajamu G. Baly shared in cutting cake with her Daughter, Mrs. Iona Stuart, Prime Minister Jacobs and Minister of Education Culture Youth and Sport Samuel.