FARANDULA - SOSIAL - ARTE Ataniro: Otro highlight di mi Carera Artistico. Hunto cu su Mahestad Rey, Reina y Prinses. February 1, 2023 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Un atardi unda cu Su Mahestad Rey Willem Alexander, Reina Maxima y Prinses Amalia a ricibi un tour di @titobolivar y asina por a admira e ‘Mural’ crea pa @rasheedlowe dedica na mi persona. Ta un honor como artista pa ricibi y experencia esaki. Un danki special na Aruba Art. KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsWhatsAppTelegramMoreShare on TumblrPocketLike this:Like Loading...
You must log in to post a comment.