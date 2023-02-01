Bo tambe ta bini Show Your Talent Bonaire?
Bo tambe ta bini Show Your Talent Bonaire? Si abo ta fanátiko di teatro, arte di podio i tempu balioso, esaki ta bo chèns! Djárason 1 di febrüari bo por bishitá e show di teater na Jong Bonaire. Porta ta habrí pa 6’or di atardi. I e show ta kuminsá 7’or di anochi. Bo tambe ta bini?
——-
Kom je naar de Show Your Talent Bonaire? Als jij fan bent van theater, podiumkunsten en quality time, dan is dit een oproep aan jou! Op woensdag 1 februari zie je de theatershow in Jong Bonaire. Je bent welkom vanaf 6.00 pm. De show start om 7.00 pm. Kom je ook kijken?
——-
Are you coming to watch the Show your Talent Bonaire? If you are into theatre, performing arts and quality time, this is your call. Wednesday February 1st at Jong Bonaire. You are welcome at 6.00 pm. The theatre show starts at 7.00 pm. See you there?
