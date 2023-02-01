Last Sunday the Maritime Operations Centre (MOC) of the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard received a notification from the Sint Maarten Fire Department regarding a fire in the 721 District.
Kustwacht Caribisch Gebied
A building in the area was on fire and the Fire Department requested assistance from the Coast Guard.
The MOC immediately dispatched a Metal Shark patrol boat to the area. The Coastguards assisted at the scene by helping the Fire Department to control the fire in the area. A water hose was used to pump water from the lagoon to extinguish the fire. The Coastguards also helped by placing a floating boom in the lagoon near the fire scene in order to control debris from entering the lagoon. Unfortunately the fire burned down the building completely.
