February 1, 2023
NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Last Sunday the Maritime Operations Centre (MOC) of the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard received a notification from the Sint Maarten Fire Department regarding a fire in the 721 District.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Kustwacht Caribisch Gebied

 A building in the area was on fire and the Fire Department requested assistance from the Coast Guard.
The MOC immediately dispatched a Metal Shark patrol boat to the area. The Coastguards assisted at the scene by helping the Fire Department to control the fire in the area. A water hose was used to pump water from the lagoon to extinguish the fire. The Coastguards also helped by placing a floating boom in the lagoon near the fire scene in order to control debris from entering the lagoon. Unfortunately the fire burned down the building completely.
