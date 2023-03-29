POLIS BON PREPARA PA SEMANA SANTA
MACUARIMA, ARUBA: Recientemente un grupo di Polis a sigui un curso intensivo di di First Aid, CPR, AED y Water Rescue. E curso aki ta pa repasa y siña locual ta trata e tema di brinda e prome auxilio na un ciudadano of un turista. Tur esaki den cuadro di preparacion pa campamento y actividad rond di semana santa na lama.
E curso a wordo duna dor di Cruz Cora Aruba. Cuerpo Policial Aruba tin un tremendo laso di cooperacion cu otro y ta e motibo aki mes Cruz Cora Aruba a organisa un “Crashcourse” riba e temanan menciona.
26 agente Policial di diferente departamento cu tin haber cu lama of lo bay traha durante semana santa a participa na e curso. Alabes 16 voluntario di Cruz Cora Aruba tambe a participa cu Polis y asina a forma un tremendo equipo cu a traha hunto cu otro pa train e prome auxilio.
Tanto Polis y Cruz Cora Aruba lo bay traha hunto cu otro den e temporada di semana santa pa asina por brinda e vigilancia y seguridad na e campadornan y tur esnan cuta bay haci uzo di nos lamanan rond di Aruba.
Nos ta gradici Sra. Marla Dominguez coordinador di educacion y training di Cruz Cora Aruba, instructornan Rignald Tromp y Dionisio Richardson di Cruz Cora Aruba. Na final di dia cada participante lo ricibi nan certificado oficial.
Por conta riba e sosten di Polis y Cruz Cora Aruba trahando hunto durante semana santa cla pa yuda bo y duna bo e prome auxilio den un forma tactico y profesional!
——— English version
Recently a group of police officers completed an intensive course in First Aid, CPR, AED, and Water Rescue. This course is crucial in preparing for camping and activities during the Easter weekend. The course was organized by Cruz Cora Aruba. The Aruba Police Force has a great relationship with the organization, which is why they collaborated on this crash course.
Twenty-six police officers from various departments that have experience in the water or will be working during the Easter weekend participated in the course, along with 16 volunteers from Cruz Cora Aruba, who formed a great team to train for emergency response.
During the Easter weekend, the Police and Cruz Cora Aruba will work together to provide surveillance and safety for campers and anyone who will be using Aruba’s waters. We would like to thank Ms. Marla Dominguez, the coordinator of education and training at Cruz Cora Aruba, and the instructors Rignald Tromp and Dionisio Richardson from Cruz Cora Aruba for their contribution to this course.
It is reassuring to know that the Police and Cruz Cora Aruba will be working together during the Easter weekend to provide tactical and professional emergency response to help and protect the people of Aruba.
