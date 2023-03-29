POLIS BON PREPARA PA SEMANA SANTA

Recently a group of police officers completed an intensive course in First Aid, CPR, AED, and Water Rescue. This course is crucial in preparing for camping and activities during the Easter weekend. The course was organized by Cruz Cora Aruba. The Aruba Police Force has a great relationship with the organization, which is why they collaborated on this crash course.

Twenty-six police officers from various departments that have experience in the water or will be working during the Easter weekend participated in the course, along with 16 volunteers from Cruz Cora Aruba, who formed a great team to train for emergency response.

During the Easter weekend, the Police and Cruz Cora Aruba will work together to provide surveillance and safety for campers and anyone who will be using Aruba’s waters. We would like to thank Ms. Marla Dominguez, the coordinator of education and training at Cruz Cora Aruba, and the instructors Rignald Tromp and Dionisio Richardson from Cruz Cora Aruba for their contribution to this course.

It is reassuring to know that the Police and Cruz Cora Aruba will be working together during the Easter weekend to provide tactical and professional emergency response to help and protect the people of Aruba.