BOMBERO TA CAMPEON DI KICKBALL TOURNAMENT

MACUARIMA, ARUBA: Despues di un fin di siman exitoso di Kickball organisa pa comision di Korpsviering Aruba, Bombero ta sali ganador absoluto despues di a bay final contra di Arumil cu a keda na di dos lugar y na di tres lugar tabata Polis.

E idea di e evento aki ta pa asina recauda fondo pa por bay participa den siman di Polis cu e aña lo tuma lugar na Sint Maarten.

E prome evento tabata un exito rotundo caminda cu varios departamentonan den gobierno a participa manera: Arumil, KPA, Guarda nos Costa, KIA, DOW, EMS, CEA, Ambulance, Douane, Immigracion y Bombero. Alabes a particpa diferente teamnan local cu a hunga contra otro den un wega amistoso manera: The Gladiators y Team T’e Paden.

Danki na comunidad cu a yega masalmente pa asina apoyo pero tambe gosa di e ambiente fenomenal cu tabata reina riba veld di Flatstone Ballpark. Un danki tambe ta bay pa e banda Mellow cu a sa di pone un tremendo ambiente riba e ultimo dia. Danki tambe na tur persona y sponsor cu a sa di yuda grandemente pa haci e evento aki un realidad.

Despues cu e bestuur nobo a sinta a cuminsa pensa mesora pa cuminsa cu diferente torneo deportivo. Kickball tabata e prome y pronto lo bay tin un siguiente torneo organisa pa Korpsviering Aruba den luna di April 2023.

E idea ta pa cada luna tin un torneo deportivo pa asina cada departamento di gobierno y team invita por participa den un wega sano y deportivo. Keda pendiente pa e siguiente torney cu ta den luna di April.

Despues cu e bestuur nobo a sinta a cuminsa pensa mesora pa cuminsa cu diferente torneo deportivo. Kickball tabata e prome y pronto lo bay tin un siguiente torney organisa pa Korpsviering Aruba den luna di April 2023.

E idea ta pa cada luna tin un torneo deportivo pa asina cada departamento di gobierno y team invita por participa den un wega santo y deportivo. Keda pendiente pa e siguiente torney cu ta den luna di April.

————————— English version:

MACUARIMA, ARUBA: After a successful weekend of Kickball organized by the Korpsviering Aruba committee, Bombero emerged as the overall winner after winning the final against Arumil, who came in second, and Polis, who came in third.

The idea of this event was to raise funds to participate in the Police Week, which will take place in Sint Maarten this year.

The first event was a resounding success, with various government departments participating, such as Arumil, KPA, Guarda nos Costa, KIA, DOW, EMS, CEA, Ambulance, Douane, Immigracion and Bombero. Local teams also participated in friendly matches, such as The Gladiators and Team T’e Paden.

Thanks to the community for coming out in large numbers to support the event and enjoy the phenomenal atmosphere that prevailed at the Flatstone Ballpark. Thanks also to the band Mellow, who created a tremendous atmosphere on the final day. Thanks also to all the individuals and sponsors who contributed greatly to making this event a reality.

After the new board was seated, they began to think of ways to start organizing different sports tournaments. Kickball was the first and there will soon be another tournament organized by Korpsviering Aruba in April 2023.

The idea is to have a sports tournament every month so that each government department and team can participate in a healthy and sporting event. Stay tuned for the next tournament in April.