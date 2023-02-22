Government of Sint Maarten ** Public Notice – Temporary Road Closure **

The Ministry of VROMI, Department of Infrastructure on behalf of the Government of St. Maarten is hereby informing the general public that:

A SECTION OF THE BUSH ROAD AND THE CHURCH HILL (CUL DE SAC) ROUNDABOUT WILL BE COMPLETELEY CLOSED in connection with new road markings;

Paint works will be executed on sections of Bush Road including the P.B. Bridge towards the roundabout. Afterwards curing will take place for approximately 2 to 4 hours after installing new road markings. During curing vehicles are not allowed to use the road surface, we ask the public attention on the latter. During the proposed period of closure ordinary vehicular traffic are advised, to use alternative routes.

CLOSURE AND REDIRECTION

Tuesday to Friday

Date of closure: Tuesday February 21 until Friday February 24, 2023 Time of closure: 8:00pm- 6:00am

Road to be closed:

A segment of the Bush Road starting from The Prins Bernard Bridge towards Delta Petroleum gas station direction towards the roundabout including Crocus Road, Senna Drive, Wobble Vine Road, Lavender Drive, Blijden’s Drive, Thyme Drive, Wintergreen Drive, Sage Drive, Lovelia Drive, Fort Willem Drive and sections of Zagersgut Road will be completely or partially closed off.

The Church Hill/ Cul de Sac roundabout will be completely closed.

~ Vehicles going direction of St. Peters and surrounding neighborhoods are advised to use the Reindeer Road (Link One) Long Wall Road/ A.Th. Illidge Road/ Coralita Road.

~ Vehicle going direction of Cay Hill and over the hill areas are advised to make use of the A.Th. Illidge Road/ Long Wall Road/ Little Bay/ Reindeer Road (Link One).

All vehicle are advised to take notice of the above given information, road closure will be strictly enforced.

The Ministry is advising all traffic to use alternative roads and avoid the Prince Bernard Bridge/Bush road and Church Hill roundabout as of Tuesday February 21 every evening until Friday morning February 24, 2023.

