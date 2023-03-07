Government of Sint Maarten ** Single Mothers’ Empowerment Programme for International Women’s Day is being planned **

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – In celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD) 2023, the Department of Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) is collaborating with the Listening Companion to host a Single Mothers’ Empowerment Programme theme “Better Together” from March to May 2023.

The six-week programme is an initiative in commemoration of Women’s month and will launch on Saturday, March 25, 2023, with a meet and greet of participants and facilitators at conference room #1 in the Government Building.

The programme will cover topics such as Self-Care, Parenting, Budgeting, Resource Management and Love & Relationships.

Interested single mothers on Sint Maarten can register for the programme through the Women’s Desk or the Listening Companion before March 20, 2023.

Women’s desk offers counselling, case management, referrals, dissemination of information and develop programs such as mentorship, women support, awareness, and empowerment programs.

According to Minister of VSA Hon. Omar Ottley, this initiative is one of several activities being organized by the department to enhance the community by assisting women, particularly single mothers at this time.

The Ministry of VSA will continue hosting programs that caters to various groups in our community.

Lisa Wilson-Gittens, counsellor and director of the Listening Companion, is enthusiastic about this project. Wilson-Gittens said, “As a woman with personal experience as a single mother, I know the value of the support that the Women’s Desk is offering to women and families in our community.

“This pilot project is expected to give much needed assistance and empowerment to these women, which will benefit their children, families, and the wider community.”

The Listening Companion offers face-to-face and online counselling sessions for person-centered and solution-focused therapy, premarital counselling, marriage and family counselling, and financial therapy.

Registration is now open online via http://www.thelisteningcompanion.com or by telephone to the Women’s Desk at +1-721-520-6291 until March 20th, 2023.

Spaces for the pilot project are limited and will be assigned on a first-come basis.

