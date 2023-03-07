75 aña Museo di Kòrsou Huntu Ku Bo!

We cordially invite you to join us in celebration of our 75th Anniversary with an

ART FESTIVAL

on Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 17:00 to 22:00

We have chosen to celebrate our 75th Anniversary with an ART FESTIVAL to acknowledge and celebrate Art in ALL its forms. Ban Selebra Arte den tur Forma den Gran Forma!

Experience the different ART forms that are available to you, either by observing, listening, and or by emerging yourself completely and participating actively! A dull evening it will surely not be!

Get to know The Curaçao Museum better. Know what we’re about. What we do and how we do it!

We know you like to sip some wine, prosecco or a cocktail, paired with a bite whilst you enjoy yourself. We’ve got you covered on that front too with:

A Wine, Prosecco and Oyster Bar

By Bottles and Koi Laman

And Delicious Food, Snacks and Cocktails

By Park Otrobanda

A special Thanks to:

SEATRADE

and

Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied

Without whom it would not have been possible. We Thank you for your support!

Do what Friends do and come and celebrate with us during the ART FESTIVAL on Saturday March 11, 2023