March 10, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

NOTISIA 

Chanti Takes the Heineken Regatta Stage by Storm as Opening Act for Koffee

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

March 7, 2023 – The 43rd Heineken Regatta in St. Maarten was graced by the electrifying performance of Chanti, the platinum selling songwriter from Sint Maarten. Chanti had the privilege of being the opening act for the Grammy award-winning artist Koffee at this year’s event. The audience was blown away by the energy and enthusiasm that Chanti brought to the stage.

 

Chanti, who has made a name for herself as a songwriter, stepped out of her songwriting shoes to deliver an unforgettable performance. Her ability to connect with the crowd was apparent as the audience sang along and chanted ‘Hey Chantay’ with her. Chanti’s performance was a seamless mix of reggae, pop and dancehall, with her powerful voice captivating the audience from start to finish.

 

The Heineken Regatta is a highly anticipated event that attracts music lovers from all over the world, and Chanti’s opening act was one of the highlights of this year’s festival. She showcased her talent, leaving the audience yearning for more. Her performance was a perfect precursor to Koffee’s set, who also gave an unforgettable performance.

 

Chanti’s career has been on a steady rise, with her platinum selling albums, #1’s Billboard, and collaborations with some of the biggest names in music. She has also been recognized for her humanitarian work and continues to be an inspiration to young musicians worldwide.

 

As the opening act for Koffee at the 43rd Heineken Regatta, Chanti showed that she is a force to be reckoned with, and we can’t wait to see what she has in store next.

 

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Studiantenan na Utrecht a mustra un interes grandi pa dialoga cu Minister Yrausquin riba nan situacion

REDAKSHON 0

UPDATE: 20 di Maart 2020. Algun test ta pendiente ainda.

REDAKSHON 0

Prome Minister Evelyn Wever – Croes: Studiantenan di Intonal School a pernatiresenta un fashion show creativo

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: