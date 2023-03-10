Chanti Takes the Heineken Regatta Stage by Storm as Opening Act for Koffee

March 7, 2023 – The 43rd Heineken Regatta in St. Maarten was graced by the electrifying performance of Chanti, the platinum selling songwriter from Sint Maarten. Chanti had the privilege of being the opening act for the Grammy award-winning artist Koffee at this year’s event. The audience was blown away by the energy and enthusiasm that Chanti brought to the stage.

Chanti, who has made a name for herself as a songwriter, stepped out of her songwriting shoes to deliver an unforgettable performance. Her ability to connect with the crowd was apparent as the audience sang along and chanted ‘Hey Chantay’ with her. Chanti’s performance was a seamless mix of reggae, pop and dancehall, with her powerful voice captivating the audience from start to finish.

The Heineken Regatta is a highly anticipated event that attracts music lovers from all over the world, and Chanti’s opening act was one of the highlights of this year’s festival. She showcased her talent, leaving the audience yearning for more. Her performance was a perfect precursor to Koffee’s set, who also gave an unforgettable performance.

Chanti’s career has been on a steady rise, with her platinum selling albums, #1’s Billboard, and collaborations with some of the biggest names in music. She has also been recognized for her humanitarian work and continues to be an inspiration to young musicians worldwide.

As the opening act for Koffee at the 43rd Heineken Regatta, Chanti showed that she is a force to be reckoned with, and we can’t wait to see what she has in store next.