Febrüari 2023 a registrá kresementu di 20% Karnaval di Kòrsou bon bishitá pa turistanan

WILLEMSTAD – 10 di mart 2023 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta raportá ku Kòrsou a risibí un total di 42.562 turista di estadia durante luna di febrüari. Esaki ta 20% mas ku e 35.453 turista di estadia ku a bishitá Kòrsou na febrüari 2022. Luna di febrüari a mustra un bon prestashon for di Nort Amérika, Sur Amérika i region di Karibe. Region di Nort Amérika ta mustra un kresementu di 146%, Sur Amérika 82% i Karibe 89%. No opstante e bahada di 23% den kantidat di turista di estadia for di region di Europa, e kantidat total di turista di estadia registrá na luna di febrüari 2023 tabata tòg positivo. E region di Europa ainda ta nos merkado di mas grandi. Na febrüari nos a risibí for di Europa 18.865 turista di estadia siguí pa 15.003 for di Nort Amérika, 5.422 prosedente di Sur Amérika, for di Karibe 2.290 i 982 for di sobrá paisnan di mundu.

Total Kòrsou a risibí un averahe di 1.520 turista di estadia pa dia na luna di febrüari. CTB ta mira un subida riba e dianan rondó di e paradanan prinsipal di Karnaval. E kantidat di turista di estadia risibí riba djabièrnè tabata 1.846, djasabra 1.660, djadumingu 1.749 i e total risibí riba djaluna tabata 1.702. Total e bishitantenan a keda un averahe di 9 anochi riba nos pais. Un total di 36% di e turistanan ku a biaha pa Kòrsou ta personanan entre e edat di 45 – 64 i 34% ta entre 25 – 44. Un total di 60% di tur bishitante a skohe pa keda den un resort hotel (esta hotèl grandi, chikí i bùngalo).

Kòrsou a risibí 16.025 turista di estadia for di Hulanda na luna di febrüari kual ta representá 38% di e kantidat total di bishitante risibí. Mayoria di e turistanan hulandes ku a biaha pa Kòrsou na luna di febrüari ta biba den un di e 3 provinsianan aki: Sur di Hulanda (23%), Nort di Hulanda (21%) i Nort di Brabant (11%). For di Alemania nos a risibí 815 turista di estadia, miéntras ku for di Bèlgika un kantidat di 534 turista di estadia a keda risibí. Total Kòrsou a risibí 18.865 turista europeo. Di e turistanan europeo, 54% a keda den un resort hotel.

For di Estádos Unídos un kantidat di 10.700 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou kual ta representá 25% di e kantidat total di bishitante risibí. E turista merikano a keda un averahe di 6.7 anochi na Kòrsou. Miéntras un mayoria di 75% a keda den un resort hotel na luna di febrüari. For di Canada nos a risibí 4.303 turista di estadia; di e turistanan kanades aki un total di 69% a keda den resort hotels. Un mayoria di 55% di e turistanan kanades ku a bishitá nos pais na febrüari ta prosedente di Ontario i 26% ta biba na Quebec.

For di region di Sur Amérika un total di 5.422 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou. Di e turistanan for di Sur Amérika, 1.754 esta 32% tabata prosedente di Colombia. Miéntras, 1.189 (22%) tabata prosedente di Brazil. Un mayoria di 55% di e turistanan di estadia prosedente di Sur Amérika a keda den un resort hotel na luna di febrüari. For di region Karibe un total di 2.290 turista di estadia a keda risibí na febrüari. Mayoria di e turistanan aki ta prosedente di e paisnan di Karibe Hulandes.

Na luna di febrüari un total di 42 barku krusero a bishitá nos pais ku un total di 103.563 turista krusero. Na febrüari 2022, Curaçao Ports Authority (CPA) a raportá 41 barku krusero ku un total di 43.991 turista krusero.

February 2023 arrivals recorded 20% increase

Curaçao Carnival was well visited by stayover visitors

WILLEMSTAD – March 10, 2023 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting 42,562 stayover visitors for the month of February, 20% more than the 35,453 tourists who visited in February 2022. The month February is showing great performance out of the North American, South American and the Caribbean region. The growth in stayover arrivals out of these regions is respectively 146%, 82% and 89%. Despite the decrease in stayover arrivals out of the European region (-23%), the overall stayover arrivals registered in February was still positive. The European region is still the main source region with 18,865 arrivals, followed by North America with 15,003 arrivals, South America with 5,422 arrivals, the Caribbean region with 2,290 arrivals and the rest of the world with 982 arrivals in February.

In overall, we welcomed on average 1,520 stayover visitors per day in February. CTB sees a peak in daily arrivals on the days around the main Carnival Parades. The arrivals on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday were 1,846, 1,660, 1,749 and 1,702, respectively. Altogether visitors spent 9 nights on average in Curaçao. Many of the visitors who travelled in February are between 45 and 64 years old (36%) and 25 and 44 years old (34%). Sixty percent of all the visitors stayed in resort hotels.

We welcomed 16,025 (38%) Dutch visitors in the second month of the year. Most of the Dutch visitors who traveled to Curaçao in February are living in the following three provinces: South Holland (23%), North Holland (21%) and North Brabant (11%). Out of Germany and Belgium, we registered 815 and 534 visitors respectively. Curaçao welcomed a total of 18,865 European visitors. Of these European visitors, 54% stayed in resort hotels in February.

From the United States of America, we welcomed 10,700 (25%) visitors in February. The US tourist spent on average 6.7 nights in Curaçao and the majority stays in resort hotels (75%). Out of Canada a total of 4,303 stayover visitors are registered in February and 69% of the Canadians stayed in resort hotels. Most of the Canadian tourists who travelled to Curaçao in February are living in Ontario (55%) and Quebec (26%).

From the South American region, 5,422 visitors were welcomed. Of the South America arrivals, 1,754 (32%) and 1,189 (22%) traveled from Colombia and Brazil, respectively. Most South American visitors traveling to Curaçao in February chose a resort hotel as place of accommodation (55%).

From the Caribbean region, we have welcomed 2,290 stayover visitors in February, primarily from the Dutch Kingdom islands.

There were 42 cruise ship calls and 103,563 cruise visitors in the month of February. In February 2022, Curaçao Ports Authority reported 41 cruise ship calls and 43,991 cruise passengers.