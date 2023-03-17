Koninkrijksrelaties

Nos a selebrá e fiesta di demokrasia.

Ta bon pa mira ku asina tantu hende a mustra su partisipashon emitiendo un voto.

E kantidat di potrèt kolorido di dia di elekshon na Boneiru, Saba i Sint Eustatius ta mustra ku elekshon ta biba enorme riba e islanan.

Mi ta felisitá tur polítiko ku a ser eligí ku su asiento den konseho insular di Boneiru, Sint Eustatius òf Saba.

Di mi parti mi ta spera un bon kolaborashon, na interes di tur abitante.

Medio aprel mi ta hasi un bishita na Saba, Sint Eustatius i Boneiru atrobe. Mi ta spera di por sera konosí e ora ei ku e miembronan nobo eligí di konseho insular i kolegio ehekutivo.

–//–

We hebben het feest van de democratie gevierd.

Wat goed om te zien dat zoveel mensen hun betrokkenheid tonen door een stem uit te brengen.

De vele kleurrijke foto’s van verkiezingsdag op Bonaire, Saba en Sint Eustatius laten zien dat de verkiezingen enorm leven op de eilanden.

Ik feliciteer graag alle politici die gekozen zijn met hun nieuwe zetel in de eilandsraden van Bonaire, Sint Eustatius of Saba.

Van mijn kant kijk ik uit naar een goede samenwerking, in het belang van alle inwoners.

Half april breng ik weer een bezoek aan Saba, Sint Eustatius en Bonaire. Dan hoop ik kennis te maken met de nieuw gekozen eilandraadsleden en bestuurscolleges.

–//–

We celebrated the feast of democracy.

It’s great to see so many people show their involvement by casting a vote.

The many colorful photos of election day on Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius show that the elections are very popular on the islands.

I would like to congratulate all politicians who have been elected with their new seat in the island councils of Bonaire, St. Eustatius or Saba.

For my part, I look forward to a good cooperation, in the interest of all residents.

In mid-April I will visit Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire again. Then I hope to get to know the newly elected island council members and executive councils.

