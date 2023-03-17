March 17, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

NOTISIA 

Koninkrijksrelaties Nos a selebrá e fiesta di demokrasia.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

Koninkrijksrelaties

Nos a selebrá e fiesta di demokrasia.

Ta bon pa mira ku asina tantu hende a mustra su partisipashon emitiendo un voto.

E kantidat di potrèt kolorido di dia di elekshon na Boneiru, Saba i Sint Eustatius ta mustra ku elekshon ta biba enorme riba e islanan.

Mi ta felisitá tur polítiko ku a ser eligí ku su asiento den konseho insular di Boneiru, Sint Eustatius òf Saba.

Di mi parti mi ta spera un bon kolaborashon, na interes di tur abitante.

Medio aprel mi ta hasi un bishita na Saba, Sint Eustatius i Boneiru atrobe. Mi ta spera di por sera konosí e ora ei ku e miembronan nobo eligí di konseho insular i kolegio ehekutivo.

–//–

We hebben het feest van de democratie gevierd.
Wat goed om te zien dat zoveel mensen hun betrokkenheid tonen door een stem uit te brengen.

De vele kleurrijke foto’s van verkiezingsdag op Bonaire, Saba en Sint Eustatius laten zien dat de verkiezingen enorm leven op de eilanden.

Ik feliciteer graag alle politici die gekozen zijn met hun nieuwe zetel in de eilandsraden van Bonaire, Sint Eustatius of Saba.

Van mijn kant kijk ik uit naar een goede samenwerking, in het belang van alle inwoners.

Half april breng ik weer een bezoek aan Saba, Sint Eustatius en Bonaire. Dan hoop ik kennis te maken met de nieuw gekozen eilandraadsleden en bestuurscolleges.

–//–

We celebrated the feast of democracy.
It’s great to see so many people show their involvement by casting a vote.

The many colorful photos of election day on Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius show that the elections are very popular on the islands.

I would like to congratulate all politicians who have been elected with their new seat in the island councils of Bonaire, St. Eustatius or Saba.

For my part, I look forward to a good cooperation, in the interest of all residents.

In mid-April I will visit Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire again. Then I hope to get to know the newly elected island council members and executive councils.

Ministerie van Binnenlandse Zaken en Koninkrijksrelaties Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland VNW – Vertegenwoordiging van Nederland in Willemstad VNO – Vertegenwoordiging van Nederland in Oranjestad

 

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Aksidente fatal na Hulanda

REDAKSHON 0

Minister Plenipotenciario na Washington mr. Joselin Croes MINISTER PLENIPOTENCIARIO NA WASHINGTON A REUNI CU CONSEHO DI MINISTER Y CU PROME MINISTER

REDAKSHON 0

Notisia di polis di djárason 16 di mart te ku djabièrnè 18 di mart 2022/Politieberichten van woensdag 16 maart tot en met vrijdag 18 maart 2022

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: