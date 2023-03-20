REFINERIA DI KÒRSOU TA KULMINÁ AKTUAL RONDO DI BUSKEDA PA PARTNER PA OPERÁ I MANEHÁ REFINERIA I TA INISIÁ PROSESO DI HEAD HUNTING ASELERÁ

Willemstad 19 di Mart 2023- Refineria di Kòrsou (RDK) resientemente a informá e tres partidonan ku a entregá un ‘binding proposal’ den e proseso ku tabata andando pa yega na un partner stratégiko pa manehá i operá e refineria i Bullenbaai, ku ta kulminá i sera e proseso ku nan a partisipá aden. Esaki ta konforme e ‘process letter’ ku partidonan a bai di akuerdo kun’é unabes ku RdK a inisiá e proseso di selekshon. E proseso pa e buskeda pa un operadó i manehadó a kana debidamente konforme e loke a keda akordá for di inisio dor di Hunta di Akshonista i Hunta di Komisario di RdK, i konforme loke partidonan ku a partisipá na e proseso a bai di akuerdo ku’né den e ‘process letter’.

Esaki ta habri espasio pa RdK por inisiá un proseso nobo i aselerá di ‘headhunting’ pa yega na un partido pa manehá i operá nos refineria i Bullenbaai. RdK mientrastantu a inisiá e tramitenan pa mas pronto posibel inisiá e proseso pa yega na un operadó i manehadó pa e fasilidatnan petrolero di Kòrsou. E meta ta keda meskos, esta pa mas pronto habri e refineria di akuerdo ku e mandato di Gobièrnu.

RdK lo informá komunidat di desaroyonan segun e proseso pa e buskeda aselerá ta kanando.

REFINERIA DI KÒRSOU CLOSES THE CURRENT SEARCH FOR A PARTNER THAT OPERATES AND MANAGES THE REFINERY AND INITIATES AN ACCELERATED HEADHUNTING PROCESS

Willemstad March 19, 2023- Refineria di Kòrsou (RdK) recently informed the three parties that have submitted a binding proposal in the recent process aimed at selecting a strategic partner that manages and operates the refinery and Bullenbaai, that the process has come to an end and that the selection process in which they have participated has now been terminated. This was done according to the process letter all parties agreed upon when they entered the selection process. The process for the search of an operator and manager was done in accordance with what had been agreed upon with the Shareholder and the Board of RdK and according to what has been agreed upon in the process letter with the parties that participated.

This creates the possibility for RdK to initiate a new and accelerated headhunting process aimed at finding a partner that manages and operates the refinery and Bullenbaai. Meanwhile, RdK initiated the preparations to swiftly start this process. The goal remains the same, to open the refinery as soon as possible according to the mandate of the government.

RdK will inform the community about developments as the process of a search progresses