Kustwacht Caribisch Gebied Een patrouilleteam van de Kustwacht is afgelopen woensdag uitgezonden na een melding van het Korps Politie Sint Maarten dat de kapitein van het schip Joloca vermist was. De kapitein van het schip, dat aangemeerd ligt in Simpson Bay Lagoon, kwam niet opdagen voor een afspraak met zijn vrienden. Zijn vrienden gingen hem hierna zoeken en vonden zijn rubberboot tussen de rotsen bij het vliegveld. Direct na de melding van de KPSM stuurde het Maritiem Operatiecentrum van de Kustwacht een Metal Shark naar het gebied waar de bijboot was gevonden om de man te zoeken. Na een tijdje zoeken hebben de Kustwachters de zoektocht gestaakt vanwege het slechte zicht na zonsondergang. Gisterochtend is een Metal Shark-crew naar de locatie gestuurd om de zoektocht naar de vermiste man voort te zetten. Tijdens de zoektocht vonden agenten van de Kustwacht het levenloze lichaam van de man in zee en brachten hem aan land. Rechercheurs van KPSM en het forensisch team waren aanwezig om foto’s te maken voor verder onderzoek. Een uitvaartonderneming kwam het levenloze lichaam naar het uitvaartcentrum brengen. De Kustwacht wenst de familie van de overledene sterkte in deze moeilijke tijd en moge hij rusten in vrede.

A Coast Guard patrol team was dispatched last Wednesday after receiving a report from the Korps Politie Sint Maarten that the captain of the vessel Joloca was missing. The captain of the vessel, which is docked in Simpson Bay Lagoon, did not show up for an appointment with his friends. His friends went looking for him hereafter and found his dinghy among the rocks near the airport.

Immediately after the report from KPSM, the Maritime Operations Center of the Coast Guard dispatched a Metal Shark to the area where the dinghy was found to search for the man. After searching for a while, the Coast Guarders canceled the search due to the poor sight after sunset. Yesterday morning a Metal Shark crew was sent to the location to continue the search for the missing man. During the search, the Coast Guard officers found the lifeless body of the man in the sea and brought him to land. Detectives from KPSM and the forensic team were there taking pictures for further investigation. A funeral home came to transport the lifeless body to the funeral home. The Coast Guard wishes the family of the deceased strength in this difficult time and may he rest in peace.