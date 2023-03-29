CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN TA DUNA MAN NA TEATER BULABANDA PA KONSTRUÍ SU BASE PA DESAROYO DI FUTURO SUIDADANONAN EMPODERÁ: KAS DI TEATER

Willemstad, 28 di Mart 2023 – Teatro Bulabanda ta mira su mes komo un katalisadó di desaroyo di talento di hobennan di Kòrsou. Un gran parti di e trabou di e grupo di teater ta di fasilitá e hobennan komo aktor, artista i eskritor, ku e intemshon ku nan ta bira suidadanonan empoderá ku ta den kontròl di nan propio destino.

Di akuerdo ku Teater Bulabanda, teater mester ta no únikamente un entretenimentu pero mester fasilitá tambe diskushon, maske kon difisil e tema por ta. E base pa e forma inovativo aki pa krea nos nashon ta e “Kas di Teater” ku ta situá kaminda antes tabata Casa Moderna den kurason di Punda.

CIBC FirstCaribbean a duna un man na Teater Bulabanda pa ta kla ku e kas nobo di e grupo di teater, mientras nan ta traha pa logra nan mishon di desaroyá mas tantu talento hoben posibel, irespekto di e ròl òf profeshon ku nan ke ehersé den futuro.

E “Kas di Teater” di Teater Bulabanda a keda kreá pa risibí hobennan ku ke desaroyá nan habilidat durante di nan oranan liber. Teater Bulabanda ta sostené tambe organisashonnan ku ta duna sosten na hoben adulto den nan retonan edukashonal, mamanan soltero i muchanan ku ta den proseso di rehabilitá.

Teater ta e forma ideal pa desaroyo di suidadanonan empoderá di kua nos por spera ku al final nan ta uni pa krea un mihó Kòrsou. E anterior Casa Moderna den Punda ta ideal pa ta Kas di Teater. E ta situá den kurason di Punda i e ta pas den e ambiente di Punda komo sentro di komersio, area di bibienda urbano modèrno i renasimentu artístiko.

Durante di e anunsio di e banko su sosten na Kas di Teater, Timba Engelhardt, Country Manager di CIBC FirstCaribbean a bisa “Nos di CIBC FirstCaribbean ta kontentu di por a lora nos manga i sostené Teater Bulabanda aktívamente den kombertí Casa Moderna den Kas di Teater. E sitio ta simbolisá e ambishon mas grandi pa ta e sentro di tur aktividat na bienestar di desaroyo i empoderashon di e suidadano i futuro lidernan, banda di desaroyo na talento artisitiko. CIBC FirstCaribbean, komo un bon bisiña den Punda, ta yama Kas di Teater bon biní i ta spera di por tin un bon relashon komo bisiña di Teater Bulabanda pa asina huntu krea un mihó mañan.”

Albert Schoobaar, Direktor Artístiko di Teater Bulabanda a bisa: “Ku Kas di Teater nos ta krea, pa medio di drama i teater, un ambiente ku ta motivá hobennan pa ekstendé nan kuriosidat, stimulá nan imaginashon i pone nan pensa krítiko. Kas di Teater lo ta un hogar artístiko unda nan por eksplorá, hunga i tuma rísiko, hasi fayo i kuminsá di nobo si mester.”

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN LENDS A HAND TO TEATRO BULABANDA TO BUILD ITS CORNERSTONE FOR DEVELOPMENT OF EMPOWERED FUTURE CITIZENS: KAS DI TEATER

Willemstad March 28,2023 – Teatro Bulabanda sees itself as a catalyst for the development of talented youth of Curaçao. A major part of the theatre’s work is to facilitate in their development as performers, artists and writers, with the intention of creating empowered citizens who are in charge of their own destiny.

According to Teatro Bulabanda, theatre should not only be our instrument to entertain, but should also facilitate discussions, however difficult the topic might be. The cornerstone of this innovative approach towards nation building is the ‘Kas di Teater’ (Home of Theatre) located in the former building of ‘Casa Moderna’ in the heart of Punda.

CIBC FirstCaribbean lent a helping hand to Teatro Bulabanda to help ready the new home base for the theatre group as it works to fulfill its mission to develop many talented youth, irrespective of the roles or professions they undertake in the future.

The ‘Kas di Teater’ of Theatre Bulabanda has been created for the youth who want to hone their skills t during their free time. Teatro Bulabanda also supports organizations that cater towards young adults with educational challenges, young single mothers or youth in rehabilitation.

Theatre is an ideal means to develop and empower citizens whom it is hoped will ultimately come together to create a better Curaçao. The former ‘Casa Moderna’ in Punda was considered ideal for the ‘Kas di Teater’. Located in the heart of Punda, it fits into the general ambience of the business district, modern midtown living and artistic renaissance history.

During the announcement of the bank’s support to Kas di Teater’, Timba Engelhardt, Country Manager for CIBC FirstCaribbean, said “CIBC FirstCaribbean is delighted to have rolled up its sleeves to tangibly support Teatro Bulabanda in order to convert ‘Casa Moderna’ into ‘Kas di Teater’. This place represents an overall ambition of being the centre of all activities for the development of empowered citizens and future leaders, along with the development of their artistic talent. CIBC FirstCaribbean, as a neighbour of the Punda district, welcomes ‘Kas di Teater’ and hopes to have a longstanding association with Teatro Bulabanda, as together, we create a better future.”

Albert Schoobaar, Artistic Director of Teatro Bulabanda noted: ‘With Kas di Teater, we will create, through drama and theatre, a motivational environment for young people to expand their curiosity, stimulate their imagination and foster critical thinking. Kas di Teater will be an artistic safe space where they can explore, play, take risks, get it wrong and start all over again.”