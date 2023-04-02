April 2, 2023
Government of Sint Maarten Police Department (KPSM), controls on payment for the 2023 Motor vehicle taxes will commence as of Wednesday, April 5, 2023.All vehicles must visibly carry the 2023 number plates.

Government of Sint Maarten

Police Department (KPSM), controls on payment for the 2023 Motor vehicle taxes will commence as of Wednesday, April 5, 2023.All vehicles must visibly carry the 2023 number plates.
Violators can be fined and have their vehicles confiscated.
Taxpayers making online payments are urged to collect their receipts and plates to avoid penalties. Bring along your valid insurance and inspection card.
In the event of confiscation, visit the Receivers Office with a valid insurance and inspection card to pay the 2023 Motor Vehicle Tax. A fine up to fl.300.00 will be issued by the police and must be paid at the Receivers Office.
Towing charge is USD 95.00, plus $20.00 daily storage fees.

 

