A nombra Hefe nobo pa e departamentu di Reshèrshi di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense

Entrantre 1 di aprel 2023, sr. Steven Senior ta e Hefe nobo di Reshèrshi di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense (KPCN). Riba 13 di yanüari a instalá e anterior Hefe di reshèrshi sr. Alwyn Braaf, komo Hefe di KPCN. Pa e motibu aki a habri vakatura pa un Hefe nobo di e departamentu di Reshèrshi di KPCN.

Steven Senior tin 22 aña di eksperensia den e departamentu di Reshèrshi di KPCN, pero a kuminsá su karera na polis na aña 1998 komo agente di Kuido Básiko di Polis (BPZ) i a krese di rango den transkurso di añanan. Di 2001 te ku 2017 sr. Senior a funshoná komo reshèrshi. Na 2017 a nombré komo Shèf den e departamentu di Reshèrshi. Minister di Hustisia i Seguridat a postulá señor Steven Senior serka Rei, pa e nombrashon komo hefe nobo di reshèrshi di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense.

New Head of Investigation of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force appointed.

Steven Senior will take office as the new Head of Investigation of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) as of the 1st of April 2023. On January 13, the former Head of Investigation, Mr. Alwyn Braaf, was installed as Chief of Police of the KPCN. As a result, a vacancy for a new Head of Investigation of the KPCN was opened.

Steven Senior has 22 years of experience within the KPCN Investigation Department, but began his career within law enforcement in 1998 as a Basic Police Care Officer and has grown in rank over the years. In the year 2001, Mr. Senior moved to the Investigation Department as a detective until 2017 when he was appointed as a Chief of Investigation. Mr. Steven Senior has been nominated by the Minister of Justice and Security to the King for appointment as the new Head of Investigation of the KPCN.

Nieuwe Hoofd van de afdeling opsporing van het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland benoemd.

Steven Senior is vanaf 1 April 2023 in dienst als de nieuwe Hoofd Opsporing van het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN). Op 13 januari is de voormalige Hoofd Opsporing, dhr. Alwyn Braaf, geïnstalleerd als Korpschef van het KPCN. Naar aanleiding hiervan is een vacature voor een nieuwe hoofd voor de afdeling van de opsporing van het KPCN opengesteld.

Steven Senior heeft 22 jaar ervaring binnen de afdeling Opsporing van het KPCN, maar begon zijn loopbaan bij de politie in 1998 als agent van de Basis Politiezorg en is in de loop der jaren in rang gegroeid. Van 2001 tot 2017 heeft dhr. Senior de functie van rechercheur vervuld. In 2017 is hij benoemd tot Chef van de afdeling Opsporing. De heer Steven Senior is door de minister van Justitie en Veiligheid bij de koning voorgedragen voor benoeming tot nieuwe Hoofd Opsporing van het KPCN.