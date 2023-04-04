BONAIRE TA MIHÓ SIRBÍ KU UN GOBIÈRNU STABIL

Kralendijk – UPB i MPB a yega na e konklushon mutuo ku e komunidat boneriano ta mihó sirbí ku stabilidat i kontinuidat. E partidonan pa e motibu akí a tuma desishon di hiba den e dianan binidero kombersashonnan tokante kontinuashon di e aktual koalishon. Esaki seguramente no ta nifiká ku e partidonan lo sigui riba e mesun forma. E negosiashonnan pa alkansá un akuerdo di koalishon nobo, basá riba loke a menshoná aki dilanti, ta bai kuminsá awor.

E siman ku a kaba e partidonan a hiba un análisis profundo i krítiko di e maneho ku a hiba den e periodo di gobernashon tras di lomba, pa por identifiká kaminda e maneho tabatin éksito, pero tambe pa haña klaridat na kua puntonan di mehoransa mester bai traha. Tambe a identifiká puntonan problemátiko ku den ehekushon a krea frenamentu.

Na entrada di e koalishon na 2019 a enfoká riba stabilidat. For di 2010 tabatin hopi kambio di gobernashon ku tabatin un efekto negativo riba e konfiansa serka partidonan lokal manera organisashon di dunadó di trabou i sindikalismo, pero tambe di parti di ‘Den Haag’. E relashonnan gubernamental ku ministerionan ku a mehorá, a kontribuí na medidanan konkreto pa kombatí pobresa i na promové un trato di igualdat.

UPB i MPB no tin ningun intenshon di bai kai sinta ku satisfakshon riba nan asientonan. Al kontrario, en bèrdat tin un perspektiva riba introdukshon di un mínimo sosial, pero ta importante pa sigui enfatisá riba su urgensia, serka e ministerionan. Esaki ta konta tambe pa e adaptashon di lei ku regulashon ku a keda atras for di tempu di Antia Hulandes. Ku modernisashon di esakinan por eliminá hopi burokrasia ku ta stroba e gobernashon desisivo i e forsa di implementashon rápido.

UPB i MPB a konstatá ku entre e partidonan akí, ku representashon den Konseho Insular, no tin diferensianan ideológiko grandi. Ámbos konosé nan prioridat pa halsa e bienestar di e poblashon, gobièrnu íntegro, bibienda sosial, mehorashon di infrastruktura, protekshon di naturalesa i mantenshon di e propio karakter di Boneiru. Pa traha ku éksito riba esakinan un gobièrnu stabil ta di gran importansia, tambe ku bista riba e disponibilidat di e ministerionan pa invertí den Boneiru.

Ku bista riba e kontinuashon di e koalishon aktual ta aktua konforme e resultado di e elekshon. Si hopi biaha ta haña ku e koalishon na mando mester entregá asiento, e koalishon di UPB/MPB a mantené su 5 asiento. E dianan binidero e partidonan ta traha riba nan vishon i puntonan di lansa pa e periodo di gobernashon benidero ku e speransa ku pa fin di siman binidero por presentá un konsepto di akuerdo. UPB i MPB a palabrá ku lo stipulá un programa di gobernashon definitivo despues di a haña input di komunidat.

Lider di MPB Hennyson Thielman & Lider di UPB Diputado James Kroon

BONAIRE HET MEEST GEBAAT BIJ STABIEL BESTUUR

Kralendijk – UPB en MPB zijn tot de gezamenlijke conclusie gekomen dat de Bonairiaanse samenleving het meest gebaat is bij stabiliteit en continuïteit. De partijen hebben daarom besloten de komende dagen inhoudelijke besprekingen te voeren over het voortzetten van de huidige coalitie. Dat wil zeker niet zeggen dat de partijen op de oude voet doorgaan. De onderhandelingen tot het kunnen bereiken van een nieuw coalitieakkoord zullen, gebaseerd op vorenstaande, nu van start gaan.

De afgelopen week hebben de partijen een grondige, kritische analyse gemaakt van het in de afgelopen bestuursperiode gevoerde beleid, om in kaart te brengen waar de aanpak succesvol is geweest, maar ook duidelijk te krijgen aan welke verbeterpunten moet worden gewerkt. Ook zijn knelpunten geïdentificeerd die met name bij de uitvoering remmend hebben gewerkt.

Bij het aantreden van de coalitie in 2019 is allereerst ingezet op stabiliteit. Sinds 2010 waren er vele bestuurswisselingen die een negatief effect hebben gehad op het vertrouwen van lokale partners zoals werkgeversorganisaties en vakbonden, maar ook van ‘Den Haag’. De verbeterde bestuurlijke verhoudingen met ministeries hebben bijgedragen aan concrete maatregelen om de armoede te bestrijden en het bevorderen van een gelijkwaardige behandeling.

UPB en MPB hebben geenszins de intentie tevreden achterover te leunen. Integendeel, er is weliswaar uitzicht op de invoering van een sociaal minimum, maar het is zaak om bij de betrokken ministeries de urgentie hiervan te blijven benadrukken. Datzelfde geldt voor de aanpassing van wet- en regelgeving die zijn overgebleven uit de tijd van de Nederlandse Antillen. Door deze te moderniseren kan veel bureaucratie worden weggenomen die slagvaardig bestuur en de uitvoeringskracht hindert.

UPB en MPB hebben geconstateerd dat er tussen deze in de Eilandsraad vertegenwoordigde partijen, geen grote ideologische verschillen bestaan. Beide kennen hun prioriteit aan het verhogen van het welzijn van de bevolking, integer bestuur, sociale huisvesting, verbetering van de infrastructuur, bescherming van de natuur en het behoud van de authenticiteit van Bonaire. Om daar succesvol aan te werken is stabiel bestuur van groot belang, ook met het oog op de bereidheid van ministeries te investeren in Bonaire.

Met de beoogde voortzetting van de huidige coalitie wordt recht gedaan aan de uitslag van de verkiezingen. Waar doorgaans regerende coalities verlies moeten incasseren, heeft de UPB/MPB-coalitie haar 5 zetels behouden. De komende dagen werken de partijen hun visie en speerpunten voor de komende bestuursperiode uit in de verwachting voor het einde van volgende week een conceptakkoord kan worden gepresenteerd. UPB en MPB hebben afgesproken een definitief bestuursprogramma vast te stellen na input vanuit de samenleving te hebben verkregen.

Partij leider MPB Hennyson Thielman & Partij leider UPB James Kroon

BONAIRE BENEFITS MOST FROM STABLE GOVERNANCE

Kralendijk – UPB and MPB have come to the joint conclusion that the Bonaire community benefits most from stability and continuity. The parties have therefore decided to hold discussions concerning content in the coming days about continuing the current coalition. That certainly does not mean that the parties will continue as before. Based on the above, negotiations to reach a new coalition agreement will now start.

In the past week, the parties made a thorough, critical analysis of the policy pursued in the past term of office, in order to identify where the approach has been successful, but also to clarify which points for improvement need to be worked on. Bottlenecks have also been identified that have had an inhibiting effect, particularly during implementation.

When the coalition took office in 2019, the first priority was stability. Since 2010 there have been many government changes that have had a negative effect on the confidence of local partners such as employers’ organizations and trade unions, but also of ‘The Hague’. The improved government relations with ministries have contributed to concrete measures to combat poverty and promote equal treatment.

UPB and MPB have no intention of sitting back satisfied. On the contrary, although there is a prospect of the introduction of a social minimum, it is important to continue to emphasize the urgency of this to the ministries involved. The same applies to the amendment of laws and regulations that have survived from the time of the Netherlands Antilles. By modernizing these, a lot of bureaucracy can be removed that hinders decisive management and executive power.

UPB and MPB have established that there are no major ideological differences between these parties represented in the Island Council. Both prioritize increasing the well-being of the population, sound governance, social housing, improving the infrastructure, protecting nature and preserving the uniqueness of Bonaire. To work on this successfully, stable governance is of great importance, also with the view to the willingness of ministries to invest in Bonaire.

The intended continuation of the current coalition does justice to the results of the elections. Where usually governing coalitions have to take a loss, the UPB/MPB coalition has retained its 5 seats. In the coming days, the parties will work out their vision and spearheads for the coming administrative period, with the expectation that a draft agreement can be presented before the end of next week. UPB and MPB have agreed to establish a final governance program after receiving community input.

MPB leader Hennyson Thielman & UPB leader James Kroon