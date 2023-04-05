Government of Sint Maarten ** Destination promoted at Florida Roadshow Events **

Philipsburg- The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau in collaboration with the French Tourist office and local hoteliers recently organized a series of events part of the Florida Roadshow for travel advisors, agents and cruise planners in the cities of Miami, Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale. In attendance were representatives from the Dutch and French Tourism Offices, Cyndi Miller who is the Sales Representative for both tourism offices in the United States, as well as representatives from The Morgan Resort, Sonesta Maho Beach Resort Casino & Spa, Secrets St. Martin Resort & Spa, and Grand Case Beach Club. In addition, Star Clippers, Classic Vacations, Delta Vacations, ALG Vacations, The Moorings, Vacation Express and Pleasant Holidays also joined the events. The series of events were a success with all three events being sold out with a total of over 120 travel advisors in attendance. Meetings were also held with Flight Centre and JetBlue to provide update, and discuss future collaboration and support. Organizing roadshow events and providing sales training presentation to travel advisors is an integral part of the sales and promotional activities to increase destination awareness and encourage travel to the island. The United States account for 60% of the islands stayover arrivals with the majority of travelers residing in the North-East Coast.

