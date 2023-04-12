State Secretary Van der Burg on Saba

Dutch State Secretary of Justice and Security Eric van der Burg arrived on Saba late Tuesday afternoon, April 11 for an introductory visit. Island Governor Jonathan Johnson and Interim Island Secretary Henk de Jong were at the airport to welcome the State Secretary and his delegation.

The official part of the working visit starts on Wednesday morning, April 12 with a meeting with the new Executive Council, followed by meetings with the Social Affairs and Labor (SZW) unit and the Immigration and Naturalization Department IND.

In the afternoon, the State Secretary and his delegation will meet with the Saba University School of Medicine to discuss the entry policy and the IND process. After that, a visit to the Fort Bay Harbor is planned, where the State Secretary will meet with members of the Royal Dutch Marechaussee and Customs officials. A meeting is scheduled with management of the Makana Ferry before the departure from Saba to St. Eustatius on the same ferry.

This is the first visit of State Secretary Van der Burg to Saba. On Tuesday, he visited St. Maarten for meetings and on Thursday, April 13 he will in St. Eustatius for an introductory visit. The State Secretary concludes his working visit in St. Maarten on Friday, April 14.