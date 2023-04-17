Entrega sertifikado kursonan di Kòki, Bartènder i Weiter

WILLEMSTAD – 17 di aprel 2023 – Durante di e periodo tras di lomba a tuma lugá 3 kurso mas komo parti di e programa di training Her & Bijscholingstraject Hospitality Sector. Ta trata aki di e kursonan di kòki, bartènder i weiter. Durante un seremonia ameno, un total di 19 persona a risibí nan sertifikado despues di a terminá ku éksito un di e kursonan ariba menshoná. E seremonia a tuma lugá na Maris Stella VSBO i a konta ku presensia di Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje. E partisipantenan ku a risibí nan sertifikado huntu ku e kursistanan nobo, a yuda durante di e seremonia ku preparashon di kuminda i bebida pa di e manera aki pone den práktika loke nan a siña durante e kursonan.

E kursonan a tuma lugá den forma di un crash course ku un durashon di 12 siman. E partisipantenan na e kurso di Kòki awor por traha komo asistente di un Chef Kok. Durante di e kurso nan a siña entre otro e téknikanan básiko di preparashon di kuminda. Pa loke ta trata e kurso di weiter, nan a siña entre otro pa skucha e kliente ku atenshon, tuma pedido i sirbi e pedido. E partisipantenan na e kurso di bartènder a siña entre otro e téknika di “mix” bebida, ta servisial, disipliná i kon atendé na momentu di un keho. Ademas e kursistanan a kompletá e Personal Empowerment training ku éksito kual tabata dirigí riba desaroyo di nan abilidatnan interpersonal.

Despues di a kompletá e 12 simannan di training e partisipantenan ta sigui traha na un leerbedrijf den sektor di hospitalidat pa un periodo di 5 luna. Despues di kompletá e 5 lunanan, e kompania lo ofresé e partisipante un kontrato di trabou basá riba su prestashon.

E programa di training, Her & Bijscholingstraject Hospitality Sector ta resortá bou di Ministerio di Desaroyo Ekonómiko (MEO) miéntras Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta enkargá ku ehekushon di e programa. E programa ta keda ehekutá den estrecho kolaborashon ku Ministerio di Labor (SOAW) i partnernan den sektor privá. Den e periodo tras di lomba a ehekutá training di guia turístiko, resepshonista i masashi. Aktualmente tin personanan siguiendo training di Horeca i ta pendiente pa start pronto ku kurso di “housekeeping” i leermeester pa kompanianan ku ta fungi komo leerbedrijf. Aktualmente un total di 30 kompania ta kontribuyendo na e proyekto komo leerbedrijf brindando di e manera aki e partisipantenan un oportunidat pa por haña un trabou den sektor di hospitalidat. Pa registrá pa e programa di training Her & Bijscholingstraject Hospitality Sector bai na www.curacaotouristboard.com/education/

CTB, MEO i SOAW ta deseá e kursistanan tur klase di éksito na nan leerbedrijf.

Certificate award ceremony for Chef, Bartender and Waiter courses

WILLEMSTAD – April 17, 2023 – During the last few months, 3 more courses were conducted as part of the Hospitality Sector Training Program. These were the Chef, Bartender and Waiter courses. During a pleasant ceremony, a total of 19 people received their certificate after successfully completing one of the abovementioned courses. The certificate award ceremony took place at Maris Stella VSBO in the presence of the Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje. The participants who received their certificate, together with new students who just recently enrolled in the courses, were in charge of preparing the food and drinks for the ceremony. This way they were able to put into practice what they learned during the courses.

The courses were given as a crash course that lasted 12 weeks. Those who took the chef course can now work as an assistant to a chef cook. During the course they learned the basic techniques of food preparation, among other things. In the waiter course they learned among others to listen attentively to the customer, and how to take an order and serve the order. The participants to the bartender course learned the techniques of mixing drinks, how to be service-minded and disciplined, and how to deal with complaints. Furthermore, the participants successfully completed the Personal Empowerment training which was focused on the development of their interpersonal skills.

After completing the 12 weeks of training the participants will continue to work at a learning company in the hospitality sector for 5 months. After completing those 5 months, the company can offer the participant(s) a work contract based on their performance.

The Hospitality Sector Training Program is managed by the Ministry of Economic Development (MEO), and the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) oversees the execution of the program. The program is executed in close collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development, Labor and Wellbeing (SOAW) and private sector partners.

In the past months several training sessions were conducted for tourist guides, receptionists, and massage therapists. Currently there are several people enrolled in a Horeca training program, and a new course is scheduled to start shortly for those interested in housekeeping, while another course will be offered for those who want to become an instructor for companies that function as learning companies. At the moment there are 30 companies that contribute to the project as learning companies, thereby offering the participants the opportunity to find a job in the hospitality sector. To register for the Hospitality Sector Training Program, go to www.curacaotouristboard.com/education/

CTB, MEO and SOAW wish the course participants much success at their learning company.