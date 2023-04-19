Mart 2023 a registrá kresementu di 13%

WILLEMSTAD – 18 di aprel 2023 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta raportá ku Kòrsou a risibí un total di 45.914 turista di estadia durante luna di mart. Esaki ta 13% mas ku e 40.541 turista di estadia ku a bishitá Kòrsou na mart 2022. Miéntras industria di turismo a eksperensiá un bahada den kantidat di turista for di Europa, e region di Nort Amérika, Sur Amérika i di Karibe a registrá un kresementu supstansial durante e mesun periodo. Region di Europa ta sigui mantené su posishon komo e merkado ku ta sòru pa mayoria di e turistanan ku ta bishitá nos pais. Na luna di mart nos a risibí for di Europa 19.953 turista di estadia kual ta 43% di e total di turista risibí, siguí pa Nort Amérika ku 15.707 turista (34%), Sur Amérika ku 6.263 turista (14%), Karibe ku 2.914 turista (6%) i un total di 1.077 turista di estadia esta 2% a keda risibí for di sobrá paisnan di mundu.

Informashon kompilá for di e karchinan di imigrashon ta mustra ku total turistanan a keda un averahe di 8.5 anochi riba nos pais. Un total di 37% di e turistanan ku a biaha pa Kòrsou ta personanan entre e edat di 45 – 64 miéntras 35% ta entre 25 – 44. Di tur e turistanan, un total di 60% a skohe pa keda den un resort hotel (esta hotèl grandi, chikí i bùngalo). Un total di 87% di e turistanan di estadia na luna di mart su propósito di biahe tabata vakashon sigui pa negoshi kual tabata 5% i kasamentu 2%.

Kòrsou a risibí 16.287 turista di estadia for di Hulanda na luna di mart. Turistanan hulandes ku a biaha pa Kòrsou na luna di mart a keda un averahe di 11 anochi i 53% a keda den un resort hotel. For di Alemania nos a risibí 1.450 turista di estadia, miéntras for di Bèlgika un kantidat di 668 turista di estadia a keda risibí.

For di Estádos Unídos un kantidat di 11.858 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou na mart kual ta representá 60% kresementu kompará ku e mesun periodo na aña pasá. Turistanan merikano a keda un averahe di 6.4 anochi na Kòrsou. Miéntras un mayoria di 74% a keda den un resort hotel na luna di mart. For di Canada nos a risibí 3.849 turista di estadia; di e turistanan kanades aki un total di 73% a keda den resort hotels. Turistanan kanades ku a biaha pa Kòrsou na luna di mart a keda un averahe di 8 anochi riba nos pais.

For di region di Sur Amérika un total di 6.263 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou. Di e turistanan for di Sur Amérika, 2.748 esta 44% tabata prosedente di Colombia. Miéntras, 1.329 (21%) tabata prosedente di Brazil. Un mayoria di 65% di e turistanan di estadia prosedente di Sur Amérika a keda den un resort hotel na luna di mart. For di region Karibe un total di 2.914 turista di estadia a keda risibí na mart. Mayoria di e turistanan aki ta prosedente di e paisnan di Karibe Hulandes.

Na luna di mart un total di 42 barku krusero a bishitá nos pais ku un total di 107.307 turista krusero. Na mart 2022, Curaçao Ports Authority (CPA) a raportá 39 barku krusero ku un total di 60.237 turista krusero.

March 2023 arrivals recorded 13% increase compared to March 2022

WILLEMSTAD – April 18, 2023 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting 45,914 stayover visitors for the month of March, representing a 13% increase compared to March 2022, when 40,541 tourists visited Curaçao. While the industry experienced a decrease in visitor arrivals from Europe, the North American, South American, and Caribbean region saw substantial growth during the same period. The European region is maintaining its position as the source region with 19,953 arrivals (43%), followed by North America with 15,707 arrivals (34%), South America with 6,263 arrivals (14%), the Caribbean region with 2,914 arrivals (6%) and the rest of the world with 1,077 arrivals (2%) in March.

Information gathered from the Immigration card shows that altogether visitors spent 8.5 nights on average in Curaçao. Many of the visitors who travelled in March are between 45 and 64 years old (37%) and 25 and 44 years old (35%). Sixty percent of all the visitors stayed in resort hotels. The main purpose of the trip to Curaçao in March is vacation (87%), followed by business (5%) and wedding (2%).

Curaçao welcomed 16,287 Dutch visitors in the third month of the year. Dutch visitors who travelled to Curaçao in March spent on average 11 nights and 53% stayed at resort hotels. Out of Germany and Belgium, we registered 1,450 and 668 visitors respectively.

From the United States of America, we welcomed 11,858 visitors in March, a 60% increase compared to the same period last year. US tourists spend on average 6.4 nights in Curaçao and the majority stay in resort hotels (74%). Out of Canada a total of 3,849 stayover visitors are registered in March, and 73% of the Canadians stayed in resort hotels. Canadian visitors stayed on average 8 nights in March.

From the South American region, 6,263 visitors were welcomed. Of the South America arrivals, 2,748 (44%) and 1,329 (21%) traveled from Colombia and Brazil, respectively. Most South American visitors traveling to Curaçao in March chose a resort hotel as place of accommodation (65%).

From the Caribbean region, we have welcomed 2,914 stayover visitors in March, primarily from the Dutch Kingdom islands.

There were 42 cruise ship calls and 107,307 cruise visitors in the month of March. In March 2022, Curaçao Ports Authority reported 39 cruise ship calls and 60,237 cruise passengers.