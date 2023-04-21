Saba Comprehensive School and Sacred Heart School came together in a special way to celebrate Earth Day
Public Entity Saba
Saba Comprehensive School and Sacred Heart School came together in a special way to celebrate Earth Day and participated in a tree planting event in honor of our beautiful planet. The event was successful as the kids from each school were excited to take part in the event and are proud to have contributed to the ongoing conservation efforts of Saba.
