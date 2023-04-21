April 21, 2023
Saba Comprehensive School and Sacred Heart School came together in a special way to celebrate Earth Day

Public Entity Saba

Saba Comprehensive School and Sacred Heart School came together in a special way to celebrate Earth Day and participated in a tree planting event in honor of our beautiful planet. The event was successful as the kids from each school were excited to take part in the event and are proud to have contributed to the ongoing conservation efforts of Saba.

 

 

