The Department of Sports, within the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports is proud to announce the hosting of the King’s Games “Koningsspelen” in honor of his Royal Highness, Willem-Alexander Claus George Ferdinand, King of the Netherlands.

The event will take place on Friday, April 21st, at 15 elementary schools, and will involve over 3000 children.

The King’s Games is an annual event that celebrates the King’s birthday and promotes physical activity and a healthy lifestyle among 6000 primary schools throughout the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The theme for this year is “iedereen doet mee’”, “everyone participates “and with this theme, the Department would like to stimulate all schools and children to participate in the games and take up an active lifestyle. Each participating school has received a sports and party box with sporty items as a part of this year’s theme to assist the schools with the sporting activities that they have prepared.

The day will kick off with a healthy breakfast for over 3.000 students that will be provided in collaboration with Cake House bakery. The participating schools and their PE teachers have been preparing a day full of fun activities, from traditional King’s games such as Fopball, Goudkoort and Koningstrefbal, to singing, dancing, and making various crafts.