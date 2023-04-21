Tribunal di simulashon (mootcourt) na Saba Comprehensive School
Tribunal di simulashon (mootcourt) na Saba Comprehensive School
Djárason 19 di aprel 2023 Korte Komun di Hustisia di Aruba, Kòrsou i Sint Maarten i di
Boneiru, Sint Eustatius i Saba huntu ku Ministerio Públiko BES a organisá un konkurso
pa pleita den korte. Hóbennan di bófenbou, di klasnan tres, kuater, sinku di Saba
Comprehensive School a wòrdu invitá pa bin na ofisina prinsipal di RCN ku ta keda na
The Bottom, kaminda nan a haña un presentashon di e presidente di Korte Komun di
Hustisia, señor Mauritsz de Kort, fiskal mayor, señor Walter Kupers i e hues komisario
lokal suplente, señor Gerald Simmons-de Jong. Durante di e presentashon e kabayeronan
a kompartí ku e hóbennan i nan mayornan kon un dia promedio ta pa un hues, fiskal i
abogado i tambe e rason ku nan a skohe pa un karera den abogasia.
“Traha pa Ministerio Públiko ta nifiká traha pa hustisia pa komunidat. Nos ta hasi esei
dor di sòru pa òrdu keda mantené. Nos ta duna guia riba investigashon di echonan
kastigabel y persiguí hendenan ku ta kibra ku regla. Nos ta hasi esaki na fabor di
seguridat i libertat di tur hende. P’esei traha na Ministerio Públiko (OM) ta variá,
emoshonante i importante pero mas ku esaki, sosialmente relevante”, según fiskal mayó
Walter Kupers.
Spesialmente p’e islanan mas chikitu i ku ta keda mas alehá manera Saba i Sint Eustatius
ta importante pa e poder hudisial i Ministerio Públiko sigui mehorá nan presensia i
disponibilidat aktivamente. Akseso na lei ta importante pa komunidat. Un di e metanan
di e dia aki ta pa hasi e hóbennan mas entusiasmá pa un estudio òf karera hurídiko.
Siman pasá tur e dos organisashon tabata presente na Hulanda na e Dia di karera
nashonal (Nationale carrière dag). Intenshon di e dia na Saba ta parti di un inisiativa pa
konsientisá i reklutá. Tantu OM komo poder hudisial ta para abri pa wak si tin posibilidat
p’e hóbennan di e islanan por hasi un stazje. Durante di e stazje e studiantenan por sera
konosí mihó ku e organisashon anto wak si un karera hurídiko ta algu pa nan.
E studiantenan a wòrdu parti den kuater grupo. E kaso penal ku nan a haña ta trata di
un bringamentu entre tres amigu na Saba ku a resultá den un intento di asesinato. Di
grupo tres tabatatin e siguiente studiantenan: Cianda i Kendra Gomez, Laryan del
Carmen Carrion, Espermal Hassell, Benjamin Hermans, Sergio Hughes, Stefan Johnson,
Zenaida Matthew, Lex Plijter, Rashijden Riley, Kerry-Ann Simmons, Preston TenHolt,
Noah Zagers i Sheldon Blair. Di grupo kuater tabatin presente: Thejhonae Campbell, Bea
Durand, Trevon Johnson, Keon Peterson. I di grupo sinku e siguiente studiantenan tabata
presente: Kadesha Daniel, Lorena Hassell, Elizabeth Henry, Theoni Wrigley i Mario
Zaegors. E promé grupo a haña komo tarea pa trese e akusashon dilanti e huesnan. E di
dos grupo tabata enkargá pa hasi e defensa di e promé sospechoso. E di tres grupo tabata
enkargá di hasi e defensa di e di dos sospechoso. E di kuater i lastu grupo ta tin e tarea
pa evaluá i disidí ken a gana.
E diferente ekiponan a wòrdu apoyá dor di Maurtisz, Walter i Gerald, i dosentenan
señora Martie i señora Veronica. Despues di e kaso, Gerald a entrega kada studiante un
sertifikado di partisipashon di Tribunal di simulashon (Moot Court), firmá dor di e
presidente di Korte Komun di Hustisia i e fiskal mayor.
Señora Jessica Besselink, direktora di Saba Comprehensive School a gradesí e diferente
organisashonnan di Kòrsou i Bonaire pa e tremendo oportunidat ku nan a duna e
studiantenan di Saba. “E evento aki ta wòrdu apresiá enormemente i nos ta sinti nos
honra ku nos a wòrdu konsiderá pa un programa asina.”
“Korte Komun di Hustisia ta sirbi tur seis islanan, pero solamente na kuater isla tin un
establesimentu. Esei ta nifiká ku ta importante pa mehorá nos presensia riba e islanan
Saba i Sint Eustatius i duna e habitantenan di Saba i Statia mihó akseso na poder hudisial.
Netamente p’esei mi a a hasi uso di e dia speshal aki na Saba pa durante di mi enkuentro
ku gezaghèber Johnson i sekretario di Estado di Ministerio di Asuntunan Interno i
Relashonnan den Reino, señora Alexandra van Huffelen, pa anunsiá ku riba término
kòrtiku nos lo abri un dependensia di Korte Komun di Hustisia na Saba,” segun Maurtisz
de Kort
Pleitwedstrijd op Saba Comprehensive School
Op woensdag 19 april 2023 heeft het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie van Aruba,
Curaçao, Sint Maarten en van Bonaire, Saba en Sint Eustatius samen met het Openbaar
Ministerie Caribisch Nederland een pleitwedstrijd georganiseerd. Tieners uit van de
bovenbouw klassen drie, vier en vijf van de Saba Comprehensive School werden
uitgenodigd op het hoofdkantoor van de RCN, in de Bottom, waar ze een presentatie
kregen van de president van het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie, de heer Mauritsz
de Kort, de Hoofdofficier van Justitie van Bonaire, Saba en Sint Eustatius, de heer
Walter Kupers, en de plaatselijk plaatsvervangend rechter-commissaris, de heer Gerald
Simmons – de Jong. Tijdens de presentatie deelden de heren met de tieners en hun
ouders hoe een gemiddelde dag eruitziet voor een rechter, een officier van justitie en
een advocaat en waarom ze voor een carrière in de advocatuur hebben gekozen.
‘‘Werken voor het Openbaar Ministerie is werken voor rechtvaardigheid in de
gemeenschap. Dat doen we door erop toe te zien dat regels gehandhaafd worden. Wij
geven leiding aan de opsporing van strafbare feiten en vervolgen mensen die de regels
overtreden. Dat doen we ten behoeve van de veiligheid en vrijheid van iedereen.
Werken bij het Openbaar Ministerie is daarmee afwisselen, spannend en belangrijk,
maar vooral ook maatschappelijk relevant.” Aldus hoofdofficier van justitie Walter
Kupers.
Met name voor de kleinere en meer afgelegen eilanden Saba en Sint Eustatius is het van
belang dat de rechterlijke macht en het parket de aanwezigheid en beschikbaarheid van
het openbaar ministerie en de rechterlijke macht actief blijven verbeteren. Toegang tot
het recht is iets dat belangrijk is voor de gemeenschap.
Een belangrijk doel van deze dag was ook om tieners enthousiaster te maken voor een
eventuele juridische studie en carrière. Afgelopen week waren beide organisaties ook in
Nederland vertegenwoordigd tijdens de landelijke carrièredag. Deze dag op Saba was
bedoeld als onderdeel van een bewustwordings- en wervingsinitiatief. Zowel het parket
als de rechterlijke macht staan ook altijd open om te kijken naar stage- of
traineeshipmogelijkheden voor kinderen van de eilanden. Tijdens deze traineeships
kunnen studenten de organisatie beter leren kennen en kijken of een juridische carrière
in iets voor hen is.
De leerlingen werden in vier groepen verdeeld. De rechtszaak die ze kregen was die
van een gevecht tussen drie vrienden op Saba dat leidde tot een mogelijke poging tot
moord. Vanaf groep drie kwamen de volgende leerlingen erbij: Cianda en Kendra
Gomez, Laryan del Carmen Carrion, Espermal Hassell, Benjamin Hermans, Sergio
Hughes, Stefan Johnson, Zenaida Matthew, Lex Plijter, Rashijden Riley, Kerry-Ann
Simmons, Preston TenHolt, Noah Zagers en Sheldon Blair. Vanaf groep vier kwamen
de volgende leerlingen erbij: Thejhonae Campbell, Bea Durand, Trevon Johnson, Keon
Peterson. En vanaf groep 5 kwamen de volgende leerlingen erbij. Kadesha Daniel,
Lorena Hassell, Elizabeth Henry, Theoni Wrigley en Mario Zaegors. De eerste groep
kreeg de opdracht om de aanklacht voor te leggen aan de rechters. De tweede groep
was belast met de verdediging van de eerste verdachte. De derde groep was belast met
de verdediging van de tweede verdachte. De vierde en laatste groep had de taak om
alle drie de presenterende groepen te beoordelen en te beslissen wie er won.
De verschillende teams werden ondersteund door Mauritsz, Walter en Gerald, en
docenten mevrouw Martie en mevrouw Veronica. Na de pleitzitting overhandigde
Gerald elke student een Moot Court-certificaat van deelname, ondertekend door de
president van het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie en de hoofdaanklager.
Mevrouw Jessica Besselink, directeur van de Saba Comprehensive School, bedankte de
verschillende organisaties van Curaçao en Bonaire voor deze geweldige educatieve
kans die ze onze Saba-studenten hebben geboden. ”Dit evenement werd zeer
gewaardeerd en we zijn zeer vereerd om in een programma als dit te worden
opgenomen.”
‘‘Het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie bedient alle zes de eilanden, maar heeft
slechts op vier daarvan vestigingen. Dat betekent dat het belangrijk is om onze
aanwezigheid op de eilanden Saba en Sint Eustatius te verbeteren en te werken en
daarmee de toegang van de inwoners van Saba en Statia tot de rechtspraak te
verbeteren.
Daarom heb ik van deze bijzondere dag op Saba gebruik gemaakt om tijdens mijn
ontmoeting met gezaghebber Johnson en de staatssecretaris van Binnenlandse Zaken en
Koninkrijksrelaties, mevrouw Alexandra van Huffelen, ook aan te kondigen dat we op
korte termijn ook een afdeling van het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie op Saba
zullen openen.” aldus Mauritsz de Kort.
Date: April 21, 2023
Mootcourt at Saba Comprehensive School
On Wednesday April 19, 2023, the Joint Court of Justice of Aruba, Curacao, Sint
Maarten and Bonaire, Saba and Sint Eustatius organized a moot court together with the
Caribbean Netherlands Public Prosecution Service. Teenagers from forms three, four
and five from the Saba Comprehensive School were invited to the main office of the
RCN, in the Bottom, where they were given a presentation by the President of the Joint
Court of Justice, Mr. Mauritsz de Kort, the Chief Prosecutor for Bonaire Saba and Sint
Eustatius, Mr. Walter Kupers, and the local Deputy Judge of Instruction, Mr. Gerald
Simmons – de Jong. During the presentation, the gentlemen shared with the teenagers
and their parents how an average day looks like for a judge, a prosecutor, and a lawyer
and why they chose to pursue a career in law.
‘‘Working for the Public Prosecution Service is working for justice in society.
Prosecution ensures that rules and regulations are enforced. We lead the criminal
investigation and prosecute the people that break the rules. We do that for the safety
and freedoms of all the people. Working at the Public Prosecution Service is dynamic,
exciting and important, but above all very relevant for the society and its people.’’ Said
Chief Prosecutor Walter Kupers.
For especially the smaller and more secluded islands Saba and Sint Eustatius, it is
important that the judiciary and prosecutor office actively keep improving the presence
and availability of prosecutorial and judiciary services. Access to the law and justice is
something that is important for the community. An important goal for this day was also
to make teenagers more enthusiastic for a possible study and career in law. Last week
both organizations were also represented in the Netherlands during the national career
day event. This day on Saba was meant as a part of an awareness and recruitment
initiative. Both the prosecution office and the judiciary are also always open to look at
internship or traineeship possibilities for children from the islands. During these
traineeships students can get to know the organization better and see if a law career is
something for them.
The students were divided in four groups. The moot court case that they got was that of
a fight between three friends on Saba that led to a potential attempted murder. From
form three the following students joined: Cianda and Kendra Gomez, Laryan del
Carmen Carrion, Espermal Hassell, Benjamin Hermans, Sergio Hughes, Stefan Johnson,
Zenaida Matthew, Lex Plijter, Rashijden Riley, Kerry-Ann Simmons, Preston TenHolt,
Noah Zagers and Sheldon Blair. From form four the following students joined:
Thejhonae Campbell, Bea Durand, Trevon Johnson, Keon Peterson. And from form 5
the following students joined. Kadesha Daniel, Lorena Hassell, Elizabeth Henry, Theoni
Wrigley and Mario Zaegors. The first group were tasked as the prosecutor who had to
present the indictment to the panel of judges. The second group were tasked with the
defense of the first suspect. The third group were tasked with the defense of the second
suspect. The fourth and final group had the job to judge all three presenting groups and
decide who won.
The different teams were supported by Mauritsz, Walter and Gerald, and teachers Ms.
Martie and Ms. Veronica. After the moot court session Gerald handed each student a
Moot Court certificate of participation signed by the President of the Joint Court of
Justice and Chief Prosecutor.
Ms. Jessica Besselink, the Principal of the Saba Comprehensive School, thanked the
different organizations from Curacao and Bonaire for this great educational
opportunity that they provided for our Saba students. ‘‘This event was very much
appreciated, and we are very honored to be included in a program such as this.’’
‘‘The Joint Court of Justice services all six islands, but only has branches on four of
them. This means that it is important to improve and work on our presence on the
islands Saba and Sint Eustatius and with that improve the access the Saban and Statian
residents have to the judiciary. For this reason, I made use of this special day on Saba to
also announce during my meeting with the Island Governor Johnson and the State
secretary of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations, Ms. Alexandra van Huffelen, that
within a short term we will be opening a branch of the Joint Court of Justice on Saba as
well.’’ Said Mauritsz de Kort.
