Tribunal di simulashon (mootcourt) na Saba Comprehensive School

Djárason 19 di aprel 2023 Korte Komun di Hustisia di Aruba, Kòrsou i Sint Maarten i di

Boneiru, Sint Eustatius i Saba huntu ku Ministerio Públiko BES a organisá un konkurso

pa pleita den korte. Hóbennan di bófenbou, di klasnan tres, kuater, sinku di Saba

Comprehensive School a wòrdu invitá pa bin na ofisina prinsipal di RCN ku ta keda na

The Bottom, kaminda nan a haña un presentashon di e presidente di Korte Komun di

Hustisia, señor Mauritsz de Kort, fiskal mayor, señor Walter Kupers i e hues komisario

lokal suplente, señor Gerald Simmons-de Jong. Durante di e presentashon e kabayeronan

a kompartí ku e hóbennan i nan mayornan kon un dia promedio ta pa un hues, fiskal i

abogado i tambe e rason ku nan a skohe pa un karera den abogasia.

“Traha pa Ministerio Públiko ta nifiká traha pa hustisia pa komunidat. Nos ta hasi esei

dor di sòru pa òrdu keda mantené. Nos ta duna guia riba investigashon di echonan

kastigabel y persiguí hendenan ku ta kibra ku regla. Nos ta hasi esaki na fabor di

seguridat i libertat di tur hende. P’esei traha na Ministerio Públiko (OM) ta variá,

emoshonante i importante pero mas ku esaki, sosialmente relevante”, según fiskal mayó

Walter Kupers.

Spesialmente p’e islanan mas chikitu i ku ta keda mas alehá manera Saba i Sint Eustatius

ta importante pa e poder hudisial i Ministerio Públiko sigui mehorá nan presensia i

disponibilidat aktivamente. Akseso na lei ta importante pa komunidat. Un di e metanan

di e dia aki ta pa hasi e hóbennan mas entusiasmá pa un estudio òf karera hurídiko.

Siman pasá tur e dos organisashon tabata presente na Hulanda na e Dia di karera

nashonal (Nationale carrière dag). Intenshon di e dia na Saba ta parti di un inisiativa pa

konsientisá i reklutá. Tantu OM komo poder hudisial ta para abri pa wak si tin posibilidat

p’e hóbennan di e islanan por hasi un stazje. Durante di e stazje e studiantenan por sera

konosí mihó ku e organisashon anto wak si un karera hurídiko ta algu pa nan.

E studiantenan a wòrdu parti den kuater grupo. E kaso penal ku nan a haña ta trata di

un bringamentu entre tres amigu na Saba ku a resultá den un intento di asesinato. Di

grupo tres tabatatin e siguiente studiantenan: Cianda i Kendra Gomez, Laryan del

Carmen Carrion, Espermal Hassell, Benjamin Hermans, Sergio Hughes, Stefan Johnson,

Zenaida Matthew, Lex Plijter, Rashijden Riley, Kerry-Ann Simmons, Preston TenHolt,

Noah Zagers i Sheldon Blair. Di grupo kuater tabatin presente: Thejhonae Campbell, Bea

Durand, Trevon Johnson, Keon Peterson. I di grupo sinku e siguiente studiantenan tabata

presente: Kadesha Daniel, Lorena Hassell, Elizabeth Henry, Theoni Wrigley i Mario

Zaegors. E promé grupo a haña komo tarea pa trese e akusashon dilanti e huesnan. E di

dos grupo tabata enkargá pa hasi e defensa di e promé sospechoso. E di tres grupo tabata

enkargá di hasi e defensa di e di dos sospechoso. E di kuater i lastu grupo ta tin e tarea

pa evaluá i disidí ken a gana.

E diferente ekiponan a wòrdu apoyá dor di Maurtisz, Walter i Gerald, i dosentenan

señora Martie i señora Veronica. Despues di e kaso, Gerald a entrega kada studiante un

sertifikado di partisipashon di Tribunal di simulashon (Moot Court), firmá dor di e

presidente di Korte Komun di Hustisia i e fiskal mayor.

Señora Jessica Besselink, direktora di Saba Comprehensive School a gradesí e diferente

organisashonnan di Kòrsou i Bonaire pa e tremendo oportunidat ku nan a duna e

studiantenan di Saba. “E evento aki ta wòrdu apresiá enormemente i nos ta sinti nos

honra ku nos a wòrdu konsiderá pa un programa asina.”

“Korte Komun di Hustisia ta sirbi tur seis islanan, pero solamente na kuater isla tin un

establesimentu. Esei ta nifiká ku ta importante pa mehorá nos presensia riba e islanan

Saba i Sint Eustatius i duna e habitantenan di Saba i Statia mihó akseso na poder hudisial.

Netamente p’esei mi a a hasi uso di e dia speshal aki na Saba pa durante di mi enkuentro

ku gezaghèber Johnson i sekretario di Estado di Ministerio di Asuntunan Interno i

Relashonnan den Reino, señora Alexandra van Huffelen, pa anunsiá ku riba término

kòrtiku nos lo abri un dependensia di Korte Komun di Hustisia na Saba,” segun Maurtisz

de Kort

Pleitwedstrijd op Saba Comprehensive School

Op woensdag 19 april 2023 heeft het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie van Aruba,

Curaçao, Sint Maarten en van Bonaire, Saba en Sint Eustatius samen met het Openbaar

Ministerie Caribisch Nederland een pleitwedstrijd georganiseerd. Tieners uit van de

bovenbouw klassen drie, vier en vijf van de Saba Comprehensive School werden

uitgenodigd op het hoofdkantoor van de RCN, in de Bottom, waar ze een presentatie

kregen van de president van het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie, de heer Mauritsz

de Kort, de Hoofdofficier van Justitie van Bonaire, Saba en Sint Eustatius, de heer

Walter Kupers, en de plaatselijk plaatsvervangend rechter-commissaris, de heer Gerald

Simmons – de Jong. Tijdens de presentatie deelden de heren met de tieners en hun

ouders hoe een gemiddelde dag eruitziet voor een rechter, een officier van justitie en

een advocaat en waarom ze voor een carrière in de advocatuur hebben gekozen.

‘‘Werken voor het Openbaar Ministerie is werken voor rechtvaardigheid in de

gemeenschap. Dat doen we door erop toe te zien dat regels gehandhaafd worden. Wij

geven leiding aan de opsporing van strafbare feiten en vervolgen mensen die de regels

overtreden. Dat doen we ten behoeve van de veiligheid en vrijheid van iedereen.

Werken bij het Openbaar Ministerie is daarmee afwisselen, spannend en belangrijk,

maar vooral ook maatschappelijk relevant.” Aldus hoofdofficier van justitie Walter

Kupers.

Met name voor de kleinere en meer afgelegen eilanden Saba en Sint Eustatius is het van

belang dat de rechterlijke macht en het parket de aanwezigheid en beschikbaarheid van

het openbaar ministerie en de rechterlijke macht actief blijven verbeteren. Toegang tot

het recht is iets dat belangrijk is voor de gemeenschap.

Een belangrijk doel van deze dag was ook om tieners enthousiaster te maken voor een

eventuele juridische studie en carrière. Afgelopen week waren beide organisaties ook in

Nederland vertegenwoordigd tijdens de landelijke carrièredag. Deze dag op Saba was

bedoeld als onderdeel van een bewustwordings- en wervingsinitiatief. Zowel het parket

als de rechterlijke macht staan ook altijd open om te kijken naar stage- of

traineeshipmogelijkheden voor kinderen van de eilanden. Tijdens deze traineeships

kunnen studenten de organisatie beter leren kennen en kijken of een juridische carrière

in iets voor hen is.

De leerlingen werden in vier groepen verdeeld. De rechtszaak die ze kregen was die

van een gevecht tussen drie vrienden op Saba dat leidde tot een mogelijke poging tot

moord. Vanaf groep drie kwamen de volgende leerlingen erbij: Cianda en Kendra

Gomez, Laryan del Carmen Carrion, Espermal Hassell, Benjamin Hermans, Sergio

Hughes, Stefan Johnson, Zenaida Matthew, Lex Plijter, Rashijden Riley, Kerry-Ann

Simmons, Preston TenHolt, Noah Zagers en Sheldon Blair. Vanaf groep vier kwamen

de volgende leerlingen erbij: Thejhonae Campbell, Bea Durand, Trevon Johnson, Keon

Peterson. En vanaf groep 5 kwamen de volgende leerlingen erbij. Kadesha Daniel,

Lorena Hassell, Elizabeth Henry, Theoni Wrigley en Mario Zaegors. De eerste groep

kreeg de opdracht om de aanklacht voor te leggen aan de rechters. De tweede groep

was belast met de verdediging van de eerste verdachte. De derde groep was belast met

de verdediging van de tweede verdachte. De vierde en laatste groep had de taak om

alle drie de presenterende groepen te beoordelen en te beslissen wie er won.

De verschillende teams werden ondersteund door Mauritsz, Walter en Gerald, en

docenten mevrouw Martie en mevrouw Veronica. Na de pleitzitting overhandigde

Gerald elke student een Moot Court-certificaat van deelname, ondertekend door de

president van het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie en de hoofdaanklager.

Mevrouw Jessica Besselink, directeur van de Saba Comprehensive School, bedankte de

verschillende organisaties van Curaçao en Bonaire voor deze geweldige educatieve

kans die ze onze Saba-studenten hebben geboden. ”Dit evenement werd zeer

gewaardeerd en we zijn zeer vereerd om in een programma als dit te worden

opgenomen.”

‘‘Het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie bedient alle zes de eilanden, maar heeft

slechts op vier daarvan vestigingen. Dat betekent dat het belangrijk is om onze

aanwezigheid op de eilanden Saba en Sint Eustatius te verbeteren en te werken en

daarmee de toegang van de inwoners van Saba en Statia tot de rechtspraak te

verbeteren.

Daarom heb ik van deze bijzondere dag op Saba gebruik gemaakt om tijdens mijn

ontmoeting met gezaghebber Johnson en de staatssecretaris van Binnenlandse Zaken en

Koninkrijksrelaties, mevrouw Alexandra van Huffelen, ook aan te kondigen dat we op

korte termijn ook een afdeling van het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie op Saba

zullen openen.” aldus Mauritsz de Kort.

Mootcourt at Saba Comprehensive School

On Wednesday April 19, 2023, the Joint Court of Justice of Aruba, Curacao, Sint

Maarten and Bonaire, Saba and Sint Eustatius organized a moot court together with the

Caribbean Netherlands Public Prosecution Service. Teenagers from forms three, four

and five from the Saba Comprehensive School were invited to the main office of the

RCN, in the Bottom, where they were given a presentation by the President of the Joint

Court of Justice, Mr. Mauritsz de Kort, the Chief Prosecutor for Bonaire Saba and Sint

Eustatius, Mr. Walter Kupers, and the local Deputy Judge of Instruction, Mr. Gerald

Simmons – de Jong. During the presentation, the gentlemen shared with the teenagers

and their parents how an average day looks like for a judge, a prosecutor, and a lawyer

and why they chose to pursue a career in law.

‘‘Working for the Public Prosecution Service is working for justice in society.

Prosecution ensures that rules and regulations are enforced. We lead the criminal

investigation and prosecute the people that break the rules. We do that for the safety

and freedoms of all the people. Working at the Public Prosecution Service is dynamic,

exciting and important, but above all very relevant for the society and its people.’’ Said

Chief Prosecutor Walter Kupers.

For especially the smaller and more secluded islands Saba and Sint Eustatius, it is

important that the judiciary and prosecutor office actively keep improving the presence

and availability of prosecutorial and judiciary services. Access to the law and justice is

something that is important for the community. An important goal for this day was also

to make teenagers more enthusiastic for a possible study and career in law. Last week

both organizations were also represented in the Netherlands during the national career

day event. This day on Saba was meant as a part of an awareness and recruitment

initiative. Both the prosecution office and the judiciary are also always open to look at

internship or traineeship possibilities for children from the islands. During these

traineeships students can get to know the organization better and see if a law career is

something for them.

The students were divided in four groups. The moot court case that they got was that of

a fight between three friends on Saba that led to a potential attempted murder. From

form three the following students joined: Cianda and Kendra Gomez, Laryan del

Carmen Carrion, Espermal Hassell, Benjamin Hermans, Sergio Hughes, Stefan Johnson,

Zenaida Matthew, Lex Plijter, Rashijden Riley, Kerry-Ann Simmons, Preston TenHolt,

Noah Zagers and Sheldon Blair. From form four the following students joined:

Thejhonae Campbell, Bea Durand, Trevon Johnson, Keon Peterson. And from form 5

the following students joined. Kadesha Daniel, Lorena Hassell, Elizabeth Henry, Theoni

Wrigley and Mario Zaegors. The first group were tasked as the prosecutor who had to

present the indictment to the panel of judges. The second group were tasked with the

defense of the first suspect. The third group were tasked with the defense of the second

suspect. The fourth and final group had the job to judge all three presenting groups and

decide who won.

The different teams were supported by Mauritsz, Walter and Gerald, and teachers Ms.

Martie and Ms. Veronica. After the moot court session Gerald handed each student a

Moot Court certificate of participation signed by the President of the Joint Court of

Justice and Chief Prosecutor.

Ms. Jessica Besselink, the Principal of the Saba Comprehensive School, thanked the

different organizations from Curacao and Bonaire for this great educational

opportunity that they provided for our Saba students. ‘‘This event was very much

appreciated, and we are very honored to be included in a program such as this.’’

‘‘The Joint Court of Justice services all six islands, but only has branches on four of

them. This means that it is important to improve and work on our presence on the

islands Saba and Sint Eustatius and with that improve the access the Saban and Statian

residents have to the judiciary. For this reason, I made use of this special day on Saba to

also announce during my meeting with the Island Governor Johnson and the State

secretary of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations, Ms. Alexandra van Huffelen, that

within a short term we will be opening a branch of the Joint Court of Justice on Saba as

well.’’ Said Mauritsz de Kort.