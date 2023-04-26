Comision deportivo di Polis yama Commissie Korpsviering Aruba ta sigui organisa diferente weganan deportivo. Comunidad completo por bin mira e weganan entre Polisnan mes pero tambe entre departamentonan di Husticia tambe sector priva. E meta principal ta pa asina Polis por dibertinan mes dor di participa den actividadnan deportivo pero tambe por intercambia cu nos pueblo.

Aki bou tin un serie di programa bon hinca den otro cu lo core full 2023. Check e dianan y prepara pa e eventonan aki cu ta na caminda.

The Commissie Korpsviering Aruba is organizing various sports events throughout the year to promote interaction between the police and the community. It’s always a good thing when law enforcement and the public can engage in activities together outside of their typical interactions.

