From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, Thursday April 26th 2022

Wearing of sky-masks during Jump-ups

To ensure the safety of all participants during the upcoming J’ouvert jump-up and other similar events, the Police Force of Sint Maarten kindly requests that the public refrain from wearing sky-masks.

While this has become a popular trend among many people, it has been noted that the use of these masks can pose safety risks, such as hindering the identification of individuals and potentially facilitating criminal activity.

To prevent such issues from occurring, the police will be implementing necessary measures to guarantee the safety of all attendees. We strongly encourage everyone to cooperate with these efforts and abstain from wearing sky-masks.

Although we understand that some may find this request inconvenient, please be assured that our top priority is the safety and well-being of all those involved in these events. By taking all necessary precautions, we aim to ensure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience.