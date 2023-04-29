Avion di Azul ku diseño di Kòrsou pa promové ruta Brazil – Kòrsou

WILLEMSTAD– 28 di aprel 2023 – Pa promové Kòrsou komo nan destinashon internashonal nobo, e aerolínea Azul den kolaborashon ku Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) a introdusí un diseño di nos Handelskade riba un di nan avionnan Airbus320neo. Azul ta e aerolínea di mas grandi di Brazil den kantidat di buelo i destinashonnan ku e aerolínea ta sirbi. E avion lo baha i subi for di mas di 50 aeropuerto lokual ta hasi posibel pa un gran kantidat di biahero tuma nota di e promoshon di Kòrsou. Handelskade ta konosí komo un di e sitionan mas ikono di nos pais. E arkitektura di e edifisionan i e kolónan briante semper ta yama atenshon di tur ku bishitá nos pais. E promé buelo di e avion ku e diseño di nos Handelskade riba dje a tuma lugá dia 26 di aprel último.

E ruta Brazil – Kòrsou lo inisiá 24 di yüni próksimo for di BH Airport na e siudat Belo Horizonte. Ya via di e wèpsait di Azul por kumpra ticket pa por bini Kòrsou. E buelo lo keda ehekutá ku un avion Airbus A320 ku un kapasidat di 174 stul. E buelo lo ta riba djasabra saliendo Brazil mèrdia i e buelo di regreso lo sali Kòrsou riba djadumingu mainta. Brazil ta un merkado kresiente pa Kòrsou i e konekshon nobo aki ta unu importante pa sigui krese e merkado.

E diseño di nos Handelskade riba e avion di Azul ta forma parti di e plan di promoshon ku CTB a akordá ku e aerolínea i lo tin un durashon di 3 luna.

Azul airplane with Curaçao design to promote the Brazil-Curaçao route

WILLEMSTAD – April 28, 2023 – In order to promote Curaçao as its new international destination, the Brazilian airline, Azul in collaboration with the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) introduced a design of our iconic Handelskade on one of their Airbus A320neo airplanes. Azul is the largest airline in Brazil in terms of the number of flights and destinations it serves. The plane will take off and land from more than 50 airports, making it possible for a large number of travelers to take note of the Curaçao promotion. Our Handelskade is known as one of the most iconic sites of our island. The architecture of the buildings and the bright colors always draw the attention of everyone who visits our country. The first flight of the plane with our Handelskade design took place on April 26.

The Brazil-Curaçao route will be launched on June 24 from the BH Airport in the city of Belo Horizonte. Tickets to Curaçao can already be purchased through Azul’s website. The flight to Curaçao will be realized with an Airbus A320 with a capacity of 174 seats. It will depart from Brazil on Saturday afternoon, with the return flight departing from Curaçao on Sunday morning. Brazil is a growing market for Curaçao, and this new connection is important to continue developing the market.

The design of our Handelskade on the Azul plane is part of the promotion plan that CTB arranged with the airline and will last for 3 months.