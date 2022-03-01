Bonaire welcomes additional flights out of the United States in March and April 2022 TCB informs

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is pleased to announce the flight schedules for Q2 2022 from our Air Service partners American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines for the months of March and April 2022. During the month of March and April American Airlines will be offering 1x daily flights to Bonaire from Miami, Florida. Delta Air Lines will have direct flights to the island from Atlanta, Georgia (4) four times a week scheduled on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday until April 10th, 2022 followed for the remaining months of Q2 by twice (2) weekly service on Tuesdays and Saturdays. While United Airlines will maintain its current flight schedule with a weekly flight to Bonaire from Houston, Texas on Saturday with return flight on Sunday, and the weekly Saturday flight from Newark, New Jersey. TCB shares that the flights out of the Netherlands with partners KLM and TUI will remain unchanged and will extend its current daily (flights) schedule out of Amsterdam. TCB anticipates a strong second quarter for 2022 and will continue its efforts and collaboration with all air service partners. The additional flights are already published online and can be booked for the upcoming months. Q1 preliminary performance results

TCB has monitored a slight decrease in visitors from the north American market during the first two months of the year of 2022, namely January-February fueled by COVID variant Omicron which impacted consumer confidence for travel. TCB is seeing a pick-up in demand since mid-February 2022 originating from the North American market with the booking demand increasing again which results in the opportunity to add additional service (flights) to Bonaire. The Dutch market remains stable and shows signs of growth.