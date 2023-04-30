Saba Receives New Fire Truck

April 30, 2023
The Saba Fire Department unveiled the newest fire truck added to their fleet on April 26th. The new fire truck will go into service starting immediately. The truck, made by Wiss, is a significant upgrade from the other trucks currently in the fleet. Island Governor Johnathan Johnson spoke at the reveal stating “it is great you guys are always prepared and well equipped. This is a great achievement and I congratulate you all and make good use of the truck”.

The fire department has already begun training its firefighters on how to use the equipment, and the community will see the new truck on the road in the coming weeks. “We are happy to have the new fire truck, and I hope we only have to use it for training” stated Chief Every.

The project for a new fire truck took about a year to complete, with 2 trucks dispersed, one to St Eustatius and one to Saba. Chief Every commented that he has received positive and enthusiastic feedback about the new truck, and we should be proud.

The new fire truck is a game-changer for the Fire Department. It is equipped with newer technology and features, making it the most advanced fire truck on the island.

The fire truck features several upgrades including being noticeably larger in size. The size of the truck allows for approximately 2000 liters of water and 200 liters of foam. With a larger water tank and a state-of-the-art pressure system, the firefighters can put out fires in less time, and can fight fires for longer periods of time without having to refill. In addition, the truck functions as a rescue truck with the jaws of life and other rescue equipment available for use.

Chief Every mentioned at the ceremony, “a special thanks to all who help on this project, and we are grateful to James Hassell for his hard work and dedication”. The help the fire department received in acquiring this new truck allows them to better protect the community.

 

For more information on the Saba Fire Department and its new truck, please contact the department at 416-2210.

 

 

