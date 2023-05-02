OPEN DAG NA MARINIERSKAZERNE UN BIAHA MAS TABATA BON BISHITA
Prome Minister Evelyn Wever – Croes:
Militar, KPA, Warda Costa y BRA a mustra con nan ta prepara den caso di calamidad
ORANJESTAD – Despues di 4 aña, e aña aki un biaha mas Marinierskazerne Savaneta Aruba a organisa un Open Dag. Esaki semper ta un actividad cu hopi ciudadano ta bishita y den pasado semper a conta cu entre 20 mil y 30 mil bishitante riba e dia. E aña aki tambe gran parti di comunidad a acudi na e actividad cu henter famia. Prome Minister Evelyn Wever – Croes conhuntamente cu Minister Xiomara Maduro, Minister Ursell Arends y Minister Dangui Oduber tambe a asisti e Open Dag.
Manera ta custumber tabatin diferente actividad pa tur edad, specialmente pa hobennan y muchanan. Tabatin diferente tent cu benta di producto, cuminda y animacion pa grandi y chikito. Ademas tabatin oportunidad pa subi e boto (FRISC), mira helicopter, avion y trucknan di e diferente departamentonan presente. Banda di esaki tabatin demonstracion di Cuerpo Policial, Warda Costa y di Militarnan durante e dia, di diferente scenario cu nan por haya nan mes den dje. Bureau Rampenbestrijding Aruba (BRA) tambe tabatin nan setup arma pa comunidad por mira con nan lo reacciona den caso di calamidad.
Finalisando, Prome Minister Wever – Croes a expresa cu e tabata un bon actividad hopi interesante special pa hobennan. Tur persona cu a bishita tabatin e oportunidad di haci pregunta y cera conoci di cerca cu e trabou di cada departamento. Ta recomenda tur esnan cu no a haya oportunidad pa atende e Open Dag e aña aki, pa marke den agenda pa otro aña no perde. Durante e pandemia no por a organisa e tipo di eventonan aki, pero awor cu e ta tras di lomba por organisa esaki un biaha mas.
