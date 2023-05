Government of Sint Maarten ** Hurricane Pass Application Process Extended to June 17 **

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The application process for the annual Hurricane Passes for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season has been extended to June 17 due to unforeseen circumstances.

There are two types of passes, the Disaster Pass and the Hurricane Pass. No passes will be issued to business owners, only with some exemption categories as noted below.

The pass allows the bearer to access the public road to visit the place of business to assess possible damage to the property. No company passes will be accepted during curfew hours. This can only take place during certain hours that will be stipulated and announced by the Prime Minister in a curfew situation.

The Office of Disaster Management that falls under the Ministry of General Affairs is handling the application process for the passes on behalf of the Prime Minister.

An application form can be requested by sending an email to: hurricanepassrequest@sintmaartengov.org Emails should include the following: Name of business or organization; A short description of activities of the business or the organization; Request for either disaster or hurricane pass.

When submitting the application, the following documents need to be attached:

-​copy business license fee paid (or receipt) for 2023 for businesses.

-​proof of 2023 registration at the Chamber of Commerce, for organizations.

-​copy valid Sint Maarten ID-card of applicant.

-​Nafl. 50,- in leges stamps per application (to be obtained at the Receiver’s Office or the Simpson Bay Public Service Center), this is a non-refundable handling fee; a copy of a digital payment transfer is accepted as well.

-​One (1) passport picture for new applicants, to be sent in JPEG-format to hurricanepassrequest@sintmaartengov.org with the name of the person clearly indicated.