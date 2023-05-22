Den maneho di krísis, kolaborashon ta di gran importansia, i den e area Karibense tin hopi partner involukrá.

Samenwerking is in crisisbeheersing van groot belang en bij crisisbeheersing in het Caribisch gebied zijn veel partners betrokken. Om de crisisbeheersing in het Caribisch gebied naar een hoger plan te tillen, investeren we in die samenwerking met het organiseren van de Week van de Crisisbeheersing Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk.

Deze week komen alle betrokkenen uit het Caribisch gebied en Europees Nederland bij elkaar om werkafspraken te maken, te netwerken en via oefening en simulatie te werken aan verdieping op crisisbeheersing. De organisatie van de week van crisisbeheersing is een gezamenlijk initiatief van het Ministerie van Justitie en Veiligheid en BZK.

Staatssecretaris van Huffelen opende vanmorgen de Week van de Crisisbeheersing Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk.

Collaboration is of great importance in crisis management and many partners are involved in crisis management in the Caribbean. In order to take crisis management in the Caribbean to a higher level, we are investing in this collaboration by organizing the Week of Crisis Management in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

This week, all those involved from the Caribbean and the European Netherlands will come together to make working agreements, network and work on deepening crisis management through exercises and simulations. The organization of the week of crisis management is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Justice and Security and the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK).