RDI-CN ta selebrá Dia di Telekomunikashon ku èkstra atenshon pa Diversidat i Inklushon

Awe Rijksinspectie Digitale Infrastructuur (RDI) ta para ketu na e dia mundial di telekomunikashon i sosiedat di informashon i ta enfatisá empresariado diverso i inklusivo dor di subi e bandera di Progress.

E tim di RDI ta konsistí di konsistí di un grupo di hende ku ta traha huntu komo un ekipo i komo tim nan ta orguyoso di e kultura di e organisashon unda kolaborashon i rèspèt mutuo entre kolega di diferente background (kultural) ta sentral.

RDI ta kere ku un ambiente di trabou inklusivo ku diferente perspektiva ta di gran balor pa éksito den kolaborashon i kresementu. Brasa diversidat ta trese ideanan nobo, komprondementu i solushon ku ta fortifiká e organisashon i ta kontribuí na un sosiedat mas hustu i uní.

Tokante RDI

RDI ta operador i supervisor di telekomunikashon na Boneiru, Sint Eustatius i Saba. Bo por bishitá RDI pa informashon tokante kua ekipo di radio bo por usa, pèrmit pa uso di frekuensia, tèst di radio, pèrmit pa ekipo di radio i interferensia riba òf dor di ekipo di radio.

-/-

RDI-CN viert Telecom Dag met extra accent op Diversiteit en Inclusie

Vandaag staat de Rijksinspectie Digitale Infrastructuur (RDI), stil bij de Werelddag van de Telecommunicatie en Informatiemaatschappij en benadrukt vandaag divers en inclusief werkgeverschap door de progressvlag te hijsen.

Het team van RDI bestaat uit een gemêleerd gezelschap en als team zijn zij trots op de bedrijfscultuur waar onderlinge samenwerking en wederzijds respect tussen collega’s van verschillende (culturele) achtergronden centraal staan.

RDI gelooft dat een inclusieve werkomgeving met diverse perspectieven van onschatbare waarde is voor succes in samenwerking en groei. Het omarmen van diversiteit leidt tot nieuwe ideeën, inzichten en oplossingen die de organisatie versterken en draagt bij aan een meer rechtvaardige en verbonden samenleving.

Over RDI

RDI is uitvoerder en toezichthouder voor telecommunicatie op Bonaire, Sint-Eustatius en Saba. U kunt bij RDI terecht voor informatie over welke radioapparatuur u mag gebruiken, machtigingen voor frequentiegebruik, radiozendexamens, toelating van radioapparatuur en storing op of door radioapparatuur.

-/-

RDI-CN celebrates Telecom Day with added emphasis on Diversity and Inclusion

Today, the National Digital Infrastructure Inspectorate (RDI), is marking World Telecommunications and Information Society Day and highlighting diverse and inclusive employment today by raising the progress flag.

The team at RDI consists of a mixed group and as a team, they pride themselves on the corporate culture where mutual cooperation and mutual respect between colleagues from different (cultural) backgrounds are key.

RDI believes that an inclusive work environment with diverse perspectives is invaluable for success in collaboration and growth. Embracing diversity leads to new ideas, insights and solutions that strengthen the organisation and contributes to a more just and connected society.

About RDI

RDI is executor and supervisor for telecommunications in Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba. You can contact RDI for information on which radio equipment you may use, authorisations for frequency use, radio transmitter exams, authorisation of radio equipment and interference on or by radio equipment.