Tema prinsipal di enkuentro introduktorio ku presidente nobo di SER Hulanda

Prosperidat amplio komo marko konseptual pa implementashon di pakete di pais Kòrsou’

Willemstad, 25 di mei 2023 – Un delegashon tékniko di Konseho Sosial Ekonómiko (SER) di Kòrsou, huntu ku koleganan di e SER-nan di Aruba i Sint Maarten, a partisipá resientemente na un bishita di trabou importante na SER di Hulanda na Den Haag, kaminda nan a sera konosí di forma ofisial ku e presidente nobo di SER di Hulanda prof. dr. Kim Putters, ku a asumí e kargo aki aña pasá.

E almuerso di introdukshon ku sr. Putters a konsentrá su mes pa un gran parti riba e enfoke amplio di prosperidat (brede welvaart) komo posibel kuadro konseptual pa ku diseño i aplikashon di e medidanan di reformá inkluí den e tres paketenan di pais ku e paisnan Karibense di Reino a akordá ku Hulanda na 2020. Konsiderando ku SER di Hulanda tin eksperensia den uso di e enfoke di prosperidat amplio komo marko konseptual, a kompartí ideanan balioso i bon práktika ku e delegashonnan di e konsehonan konsultivo sosioekonómiko di e tres paisnan Karibense den Reino.

Prosperidat amplio ta enserá un aserkamentu integral kaminda ta tene debido kuenta, banda di kresementu ekonómiko, ku aspektonan importante manera sostenibilidat, koheshon sosial i inklushon.

Prof. dr. Kim Putters, ademas di ta e presidente nobo di SER di Hulanda, a ser nombrá dia 16 di sèptèmber di aña pasá komo katedrátiko di ‘Prosperidat Amplio’ na Universidat di Tilburg. Por lo tantu, e bishita di trabou a brinda un oportunidat úniko pa interkambiá opinionnan kuné riba viabilidat i faktibilidat pa realisá e temanan di e pakete di pais di Kòrsou (Landspakket Curaçao) for di un perspektiva di prosperidat amplio. Konsekuentemente, durante e almuerso introduktorio a hiba un interkambio ekstenso riba e tema kaminda sr. Putters a mustrá interes den un posibel aplikashon di e enfoke di bienestar amplio den konteksto di e tres paisnan Karibense. E presidente di SER di Hulanda a suprayá, den términonan general, e importansia di e enfoke integral aki i tambe a asentuá importansia di su implikashonnan pa ku formulashon di maneho públiko ku partisipashon di tur aktor envolví.

E delegashon tékniko di SER di Kòrsou a demostrá su satisfakshon ku e debatenan riba nivel haltu i e interkambionan di konosementu i eksperensianan durante e bishita introduktorio. Direktor i sekretario general di SER di Kòrsou drs. Raul Henriquez a rekonosé e potensial di e enfoke amplio di prosperidat pa promové desaroyo sostenibel i bienestar general pa Kòrsou. E la indiká ku SER di Kòrsou lo sigui kooperá di forma konstruktivo ku SER di Hulanda pa wak kon i di ki forma por apliká efikasmente e enfoke aki den kuadro di e akuerdo mutuo di kooperashon pa ku e reformanan, manera firmá dia 4 di aprel último dor di Sekretario di Estado enkargá ku Asuntunan di Reino sra. Alexandra van Huffelen i e promé ministernan di Aruba, Kòrsou i Sint Maarten.

Komo tal e delegashon di SER di Kòrsou a ekstendé di forma ofisial un invitashon por eskrito na sr. Putters pa e realisá un bishita di trabou na e isla den e di dos parti di 2023 kaminda e lo ta invitado di honor durante un evento spesial den kua lo sigui elaborá riba e tema di prosperidat amplio den kuadro di e pakete di pais Kòrsou. E evento aki lo brinda un oportunidat ekselente pa sigui debatí mas amplio riba aplikashon di e enfoke aki den konteksto di Kòrsou.

Sigun sr. Henríquez, e bishita di trabou a reforsá mas e lasonan entre ámbos órganonan di konsulta i a duna lugá pa un interkambio fruktífero di ideanan i perspektivanan. ,,SER di Kòrsou ta komprometé su mes pa sigui promové desaroyo sostenibel i bienestar pa Kòrsou i lo konsentrá su mes spesífikamente riba kon ta trata ku e temanan di reforma di pakete di pais for di e enfoke di prosperidat amplio.”

Banda di SER di Hulanda, a realisá bishitanan di trabou na e siguiente instansianan Hulandes: Konseho di Migrashon, Ofisina di Planifikashon Sosio Kultural (SCP), Ofisina di Planifikashon Medioambiental (PLB), Ofisina Sentral di Statistik (CBS), Ministerio di Asuntunan Sosial i di Bienestar (SWZ), Ministerio di Asuntunan Eksterior (BUZA), Ministerio di Asuntunan Interior i di Relashonnan den Reino (BZK) i SER Brabant/Brabant Advies. Na e entidatnan aki tambe a debatí den ekstenso riba e potensial di e enfoke di bienestar komo kuadro a base di kua por aserká e reformanan den e pakete di pais i a base di kua tambe por midi nan efektividat. Importante tabata e interkambio fruktífero ku e delegashon tékniko di SER di Kòrsou tabata tin ku e Direktor di Relashonnan den Reino (ku riba nivel tékniko na Ministerio di BZK ta responsabel pa e paisnan Karibense di Reino) sra. mr. drs. Saskia de Reuver.

Pa mas informashon riba e bishita di trabou aki, por bishitá www.ser.cw.

Hoofdthema kennismakingsgesprek met nieuwe voorzitter SER Nederland

‘Brede welvaartsbenadering van Landspakket Curaçao‘

Willemstad, 25 mei 2023 – Een ambtelijke delegatie van de Sociaal-Economische Raad (SER) van Curaçao heeft onlangs, samen met collega’s van de SER’en van Aruba en Sint Maarten, deelgenomen aan een belangrijk werkbezoek aan de Sociaal-Economische Raad van Nederland in Den Haag waarbij een kennismaking plaatsvond met prof. dr. Kim Putters, die vorig jaar aantrad als de nieuwe voorzitter van de SER van Nederland.

De kennismakingslunch met de heer Putters stond in het teken van de mogelijke toepassing van de brede welvaartsbenadering als conceptueel kader bij de verdere vormgeving en invulling van de hervormingsmaatregelen zoals opgenomen in de drie Landspakketten. Aangezien de SER van Nederland al ervaring heeft met het gebruik van de brede welvaartsbenadering werden waardevolle inzichten en best practices gedeeld met de delegaties van de sociaaleconomische adviesraden van de drie Caribische landen van het Koninkrijk.

Brede welvaart gaat om de integrale aandacht voor zowel economische groei als duurzaamheid, sociale cohesie en inclusie.

Prof. dr. Kim Putters is, naast zijn rol als voorzitter van SER Nederland, per 16 september vorig jaar benoemd als universiteitshoogleraar ‘Brede Welvaart’ aan de Tilburg University. Het werkbezoek bood dan ook een uitgelezen kans om met hem van gedachten te wisselen over de haalbaarheid en uitvoerbaarheid van het benaderen van de thema’s in het Landspakket Curaçao vanuit een brede welvaartsperspectief. Tijdens de kennismakingslunch werd dan ook uitvoerig gediscussieerd hierover waarbij Putters grote interesse toonde in de mogelijke toepassing van deze benadering van welvaart op de situatie in de drie Caribische landen. Hij benadrukte het belang van deze integrale aanpak en onderstreepte daarnaast ook het belang van lokale betrokkenheid en participatie bij het vormgeven van beleid.

De ambtelijke delegatie van SER Curaçao was zeer verheugd over de constructieve discussies en de uitwisseling van kennis en ervaring tijdens het werkbezoek. De directeur en algemeen secretaris drs. Raul Henriquez erkende het potentieel van de brede welvaartsbenadering om duurzame ontwikkeling en welzijn in Curaçao te bevorderen. Hij gaf aan dat het sociaaleconomische adviescollege van Curaçao graag verder wil samenwerken met de SER van Nederland om deze benadering effectief toe te passen in het kader van de onderlinge regeling Samenwerking bij Hervormingen, die op 4 april jongstleden werd ondertekend door de Nederlandse Staatssecretaris van Koninkrijksrelaties mevrouw Alexandra van Huffelen en de premiers van Aruba, Curaçao en Sint Maarten.

Putters werd door de delegatie van SER Curaçao dan ook officieel schriftelijk uitgenodigd om in de tweede helft van dit jaar een werkbezoek aan het eiland af te leggen, waarbij hij als eregast zal optreden tijdens een speciaal evenement rond het thema brede welvaart in relatie tot het Landspakket Curaçao. Dit evenement zal een uitstekende gelegenheid bieden om de opgedane inzichten en best practices verder te bespreken en een bredere discussie te voeren over de implementatie van een brede welvaartsbenadering in de context van Curaçao.

Volgens Henriquez heeft het werkbezoek de banden tussen beide instanties verder versterkt en heeft geleid tot een vruchtbare uitwisseling van ideeën en perspectieven. ,,De SER van Curaçao blijft zich inzetten voor het bevorderen van duurzame ontwikkeling en welzijn in Curaçao, met een specifieke focus op het benaderen van de hervormingsthema’s in het Landspakket Curaçao vanuit een brede welvaartsbenadering”.

Behalve aan SER Nederland werden werkbezoeken afgelegd aan de Adviesraad Migratie, het Sociaal-Cultureel Planbureau (SCP), het Planbureau voor de Leefomgeving (PLB), het Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek (CBS), het ministerie van Sociale Zaken en Welzijn (SWZ), het ministerie van Buitenlandse Zaken (BUZA), het Ministerie van Binnenlandse Zaken en Koninkrijksrelaties (BZK) en SER Brabant/Brabant Advies. Ook bij deze instanties werd uitvoerig ingegaan op het potentieel van de brede welvaartsbenadering bij de verdere vormgeving en implementatie van de Landspakketten. Van belang was de gedachtewisseling die de Curaçaose SER-delegatie had met de directeur Koninkrijksrelaties/Landen bij het Ministerie van BZK mr. drs. Saskia de Reuver.

Meer informatie over het werkbezoek is te vinden op www.ser.cw.

Main theme introductory interview with new chairman SER Netherlands

‘Broad prosperity approach to country package Curaçao’

Willemstad, May 25, 2023 – An official delegation of the Social-Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao, together with colleagues from the SERs of Aruba and Sint Maarten, recently participated in an important working visit to the Social-Economic Council of the Netherlands in The Hague during which an introductory lunch was held with Prof. Dr. Kim Putters, who took office last year as the new Chairman of the SER of the Netherlands.

The introductory lunch with Mr. Putters focused on the possible application of the broad welfare approach as a conceptual framework in the further design and implementation of the reform measures as included in the three Country Packages. Since the SER of the Netherlands already has experience with the use of the broad welfare approach, valuable insights and best practices were shared with the delegations of the socio-economic advisory councils of the three Caribbean countries of the Kingdom.

Broad prosperity is about the integral focus on economic growth as well as sustainability, social cohesion and inclusion.

In addition to his role as president of SER Netherlands, Prof. Dr. Kim Putters was appointed as university professor of ‘Broad Prosperity’ at Tilburg University on September 16 last year. The working visit therefore offered an excellent opportunity to exchange views with him on the feasibility and practicability of approaching the reform themes in the Curaçao Country Package from a broad welfare perspective. During the introductory lunch there was an extensive discussion on this subject in which Putters showed great interest in the possible application of this approach to welfare to the situation in the three Caribbean countries. He emphasized the importance of this integral approach and also stressed the importance of local involvement and participation in shaping policy.

The official delegation of SER Curaçao was very pleased with the constructive discussions and the exchange of knowledge and experience during the working visit. Director and Secretary General Drs. Raul Henriquez recognized the potential of the broad welfare approach to promote sustainable development and welfare in Curaçao. He indicated that the Curaçao Socio-Economic Advisory Board would like to further cooperate with the SER of the Netherlands to effectively apply this approach within the framework of the Mutual Arrangement Cooperation in Reforms, which was signed April 4, 2023, by the Dutch Secretary of State for Kingdom Relations Ms. Alexandra van Huffelen and the Prime Ministers of Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten.

Mr. Putters got therefore an official written invitation by the SER Curaçao delegation to make a working visit to the island in the second half of this year, during which he will act as guest of honor during a special event on the theme of broad prosperity in relation to the Curaçao Country Package. This event will provide an excellent opportunity to further discuss the insights and best practices gained and have a broader discussion on the implementation of a broad welfare approach in the context of Curaçao.

According to Henriquez, the working visit further strengthened ties between the two organizations and led to a fruitful exchange of ideas and perspectives. “The Curaçao SER remains committed to promoting sustainable development and well-being in Curaçao, with a specific focus on approaching the reform themes in the Curaçao Country Package from a broad welfare approach”.

In addition to SER Netherlands, working visits were made to the Advisory Council on Migration, the Social-Cultural Planning Office (SCP), the Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency (PLB), the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), the Ministry of Social Affairs and Welfare (SWZ), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (BUZA), the Ministry of Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK) and SER Brabant/Brabant Advies. The potential of the broad welfare approach in the further design and implementation of the Country packages was also discussed in detail with these institutions. Of importance was the exchange of views that the Curaçao SER delegation had with the Director of Kingdom Relations/Countries at the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations Mrs. mr. drs. Saskia de Reuver.

More information about the working visit can be found at www.ser.cw.