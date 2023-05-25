CTB huntu ku ikononan lokal di MLB ta lansa video promoshonal nobo

Andruw Jones, Jurickson Profar, Jonathan Schoop i Didi Gregorius

WILLEMSTAD- 25 di mei 2023 – Resientemente Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) a lansa un video promoshonal nobo den kolaborashon ku nos ikononan lokal di Major League Baseball (MLB); Andruw Jones, Jurickson Profar, Jonathan Schoop i Didi Gregorius den kua nan ta mustra di un manera dibertido kua ta e partinan mas dushi di pasa bo vakashon na Kòrsou. E video ta mustra Andruw, Jurickson, Jonathan i Didi sintá huntu ta hunga dominó i kada un ta splika for di su punto di bista e aktividatnan ku sigur bo mester hasi ora bo ta na Kòrsou. Di e forma aki CTB ke invitá futuro bishitantenan pa bin eksperensiá nos dushi isla Kòrsou meskos ku nos ikononan ta hasi. E video ta spesialmente dirigí riba futuro bishitantenan den nos merkadonan di enfoke; Estádos Unídos, Karibe i Latino Amérika ku tin interes pa biaha pa region Karibe i tambe amantenan di deporte.

E video promoshonal ta forma parti di CTB su strategia di promoshon di Kòrsou komo destinashon turístiko pa medio di deporte. Ku e video, CTB ke logra ku futuro bishitantenan ta keda asina asombrá di tur loke Kòrsou tin di ofresé manera kultura, arte, aktividatnan pa eksplorá nos isla i pa rilèks, ku nan ta tuma e desishon mesora pa bin eksperensiá e iterinario di nos ikononan di MLB pa nan mes. Filmashon di e video a tuma lugá durante algun luna na momentu ku e ikononan tabata disponibel durante off-season di beisbòl. A filma na diferente lokashon riba nos isla manera sentro di siudat, áreanan di naturalesa, tambe riba i bou di laman. E video a keda dirigí i produsí pa VIO Sambo Films i lo keda distribuí den formato di un komersial di 90 sekònde. Lo tin ademas diferente vershon kòrtiku di 30 sekònde ku lo keda usá riba medionan sosial pa ilustrá kon kada un di e beisbòlistanan ta eksperensiá nos isla.

CTB ku sosten di Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ta sigui ku su strategia di promové turismo pa medio di deporte

CTB Joins Forces with Local MLB Icons in New Promotional Video

Andruw Jones, Jurickson Profar, Jonathan Schoop and Didi Gregorius

WILLEMSTAD- May 25, 2023 – Recently the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) launched a new promotional video with the collaboration of our local Major League Baseball (MLB) icons Andruw Jones, Jurickson Profar, Jonathan Schoop and Didi Gregorius showing in a fun way the best parts of spending your vacation in Curaçao. The video shows Andruw, Jurickson, Jonathan and Didi playing dominoes together and each of them explains from his point of view the activities that you need to do for sure when you are in Curaçao. In this way, CTB wants to invite future visitors to come experience our dushi island Curaçao, just like our icons are doing. The video is specifically focused on future visitors in our key source markets: the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, who are interested in traveling to the Caribbean region, and also sports enthusiasts.

The promotional video is part of CTB’s strategy of promoting Curaçao as a tourist destination through sports. With the video, CTB aims to amaze future visitors with all that Curaçao has to offer like culture, art, and activities to relax and/or explore our island, leading them to decide right away to come experience our MLB icons’ itinerary for themselves. The filming of the video took place over the course of a few months when the icons were available during the baseball off-season. The video was shot at various locations on our island, including the downtown area and nature sites, and also on the water and under the sea. The video was directed and produced by VIO Sambo Films and will be distributed as a 90-second commercial. There will also be several shorter versions of 30 seconds to be used on social media, to showcase how each of the baseball players experience our island.

CTB with the support of the Government of Curaçao will continue its strategy to promote tourism through sports.