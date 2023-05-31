Government of Sint Maarten ** Update on Resurfacing of Union Road. Work to resume shortly **

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Based on information provided by Windward Roads BV to the cabinet of the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), preparation works for the resurfacing of Union Road, Cole Bay, along with improving some of the roads by, amongst other things, repairing foundations and fixing potholes, is scheduled to begin on June 1st, 2023. After the preparation of the Union Road, it will be resurfaced with a new layer of asphalt.

On May 8th, 2023, Windward Roads, as part of a contract with the Government of Sint Maarten, began removing the asphalt of a section of the Union Road in Cole Bay with the expectation to have the road resurfacing project completed within a few weeks.

Due to unforeseen circumstances with receiving the raw material for asphalt production from abroad due to technical problems with production and shipment, the raw materials were not received on time.

Windward Roads BV also has urgent obligations to apply asphalt at the Princess Juliana International Airport that were scheduled before and are of a very high priority.

Raw materials are now on the island, and the schedule for resurfacing can now be restarted. Windward Roads BV will begin the process of cleaning up the road and preparing to add the new layer of asphalt once weather permits.

Windward Roads BV looks forward to completing this project as quickly as possible so that residents can feel more at ease using this major public road.

Like this: Like Loading...