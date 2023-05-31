From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, Wednesday may 31st 2023

Two arrests in connection with Defiance Parking Lot Shooting

Two suspects in connection with a shooting incident in the Defiance Haven parking lot that occurred on of February 23rd, 2022, have been apprehended by the St. Maarten Police Force’s SWAT team. The arrests were made in Middle Region in the early morning of 31 May 2023.

Under the supervision of the investigating judge, suspect A.K. was arrested and his residence searched by a team comprising members from the Major Crimes Team, Detectives and other police departments. Multiple items, including a shotgun and ammunition, were confiscated from the residence.

Another suspect initials B.D. was apprehended at another residence in Defiance. That residence was also searched under the supervision by the investigating judge. Several items of interest to the investigation were also confiscated from the home.

Both suspects remain in custody and have been arraignment by the acting prosecutor.

The Major Crimes Team continues to seek the cooperation and assistance of the public in this case. Anyone with knowledge or information related to this incident is urged to contact the team via telephone +1 721 542 2222, ext. 208, 223, or 214. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously through the tip line at 9300.

School Fights Reappear: Warning Issued to Parents and Community

The Police Force of Sint Maarten is deeply concerned about the re-emergence of the planning, coordinating, participating, and videotaping of school fights within our community. This alarming trend has plagued our society for years, posing a serious threat to the safety and well-being of our children. It is crucial that we address this issue collectively to protect our youth.

In recent weeks, there has been a noticeable increase in incidents involving aggressive school fights across Sint Maarten. Not only do these fights endanger the safety of students, but they also disrupt the learning environment significantly. We urge parents, guardians, and the entire community to stand united with us in combatting this concerning phenomenon.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten is actively investigating these incidents and is committed to taking all necessary measures to identify, apprehend, and prosecute individuals responsible for instigating or participating in school fights

KPSM call upon parents to engage in open and honest conversations with their children, stressing the consequences of engaging in aggressive behavior. Emphasizing empathy, respect, and peaceful conflict resolution is imperative.

KPSM is fully committed to collaborating with community organizations, educational institutions, and parents to raise awareness about the severe consequences of school fights.

We implore all members of the community to actively support and cooperate with law enforcement agencies in our collective efforts to address this distressing issue. If you have any information related to school fights or notice any suspicious activities, please contact the Police Force of Sint Maarten team via telephone +1 721 542 2222,