Partido nan den CGOA ta firma 2 konvenio relashoná ku kondishon nan di trabou di empleadonan públiko

Willemstad, 2 yüni 2023 – Dia 1 di yüni 2023 Minister di Maneho di Gobernashon, Planifikashon i Servisio Públiko (BPD) i na otro banda Komishon Sentral di Sindikatonan (CCvV) a firma dos konvenio ku ta relashoná ku kondishon nan di trabou pa e empleado públiko.

E promé konvenio ku partidonan a firma ta un konvenio ku ta regla e kondishon nan di kompensashon ora di biahe pa trabou pa e personal di wardakosta.

E di dos konvenio ta un konvenio kaminda ta palabra ku e pago di e impuesto riba e sèn di vakashon pa e próksimo aña lo bai buska un posibilidat pa retené e montante aki mensualmente.

Tantu minister komo e sindikatonan a ekspresá nan gradisimentu na e esfuerso mutuo hasi pa yega na e firmamentu di e konvenio nan.

CGOA-partijen ondertekenen twee convenanten

Willemstad, 2 juni 2023 – Op donderdag 1 juni 2023 hebben de partijen in het Centraal Georganiseerd Overleg in Ambtenarenzaken (CGOA) twee belangrijke convenanten ondertekend die betrekking hebben op de rechtspositie van ambtenaren. Deze mijlpaal markeert een significante vooruitgang in het waarborgen van de belangen van overheidsmedewerkers.

Het eerste convenant heeft te maken met de formele vastlegging van het reisbesluit van het kustwachtpersoneel met terugwerkende kracht. Deze stap zal bijdragen aan een duidelijke en transparante regeling van reis gerelateerde zaken voor het kustwachtpersoneel. Het geeft hen de benodigde duidelijkheid en zekerheid in hun werkzaamheden, en versterkt daarmee hun werkomgeving.

Het tweede convenant bekrachtigt de afspraak tussen de overheid en de vijf overheidsbonden die verenigd zijn in de Centrale Commissie van Vakbonden (CCvV) betreffende uitbetaling van het volledige vakantiegeld aan het overheidspersoneel op 16 juni 2023. Partijen achten dit een welverdiende beloning voor de inzet en toewijding van ambtenaren in de publieke dienstverlening nadat zij mede door de COVID-19 crisis een groot deel van hun vakantiegeld hebben moeten inleveren.

Bij de ondertekeningsceremonie hebben de Minister van Bestuur, Planning en Dienstverlening (BPD) en de voorzitters van de organisaties die in de CCvV vertegenwoordigd zijn hun tevredenheid uitgesproken over het bereikte compromis tussen beide partijen. Onderkend werd dat dit resultaat het gevolg is van constructieve samenwerking en wederzijds begrip, met het uiteindelijke doel om de rechtspositie van ambtenaren te versterken en de werkomstandigheden binnen de overheid te verbeteren.

CGOA parties Curaçao sign two covenants

Willemstad, June 2, 2023 – On Thursday, June 1, 2023, the parties in the Central Organized Civil Service Consultation (CGOA) of Curaçao signed two important covenants related to the legal status of civil servants. This milestone marks significant progress in safeguarding the interests of government employees.

The first covenant has to do with the formal establishment of the retroactive travel decision of Coast Guard personnel. This step will help ensure clear and transparent regulation of travel-related matters for Coast Guard personnel. It will give them the needed clarity and certainty in their operations, thereby strengthening their work environment.

The second covenant ratifies the agreement between the government and the five government unions united in the Central Committee of Trade Unions (CCvV) regarding payment of full vacation pay to government personnel on June 16, 2023. The parties consider this a well-deserved reward for the commitment and dedication of public service employees after they had to surrender a large portion of their vacation pay partly due to the COVID-19 crisis.

At the signing ceremony, the Minister of Administration, Planning and Services (BPD) the Honorable Mr. Ornelio (Kid) Martina and the presidents of the organizations represented in the CCvV expressed satisfaction with the compromise reached between the two parties. It was recognized that this outcome is the result of constructive cooperation and mutual understanding, with the ultimate goal of strengthening the legal status of civil servants and improving working conditions within the government.