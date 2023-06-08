June 8, 2023
Missing person June 07th, 2023

KPSM Department of Communication

Press Release by acting head: Inspector F.N. Richards

 

Police Press release: Missing person June 07th, 2023

 

The police force of St. Maarten is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

His name is Mr. Dwayne Andre DUHANEY.

Mr. DUHANEY was last seen on Monday June 5th, 2023, when he left his resident to go to work between the hours of 05:00 am and 06:00 am.

He was wearing a blue sage cargo t-shirt and gray working pants at the time of his disappearance.

We urge anyone with information about Mr. Dwayne  Andre DUHANEY’S whereabouts, or who may have seen him to contact the police station immediately.

Your cooperation in this matter is greatly appreciated.

 

Numbers to contact:

K.P.S.M.  headquarter   :   +1721- 5422222

Emergency hotline         :    911

Hotline                              :   9300

 

