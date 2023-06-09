Eksitoso “Vierlandenoverleg” ku atenshon pa pasado di esklabitut i kuido di salú

Willemstad – Representantenan di ministerionan di Salú di Kòrsou, Aruba, Sint Maarten i Hulanda a reuní na Kòrsou den siman di 5 pa 9 di yüni p’e di sinku edishon di “Vierlandenoverleg” di Salú Públiko. Esaki ta un plataforma kaminda ta sera akuerdonan importante pa mehorashon di kuido di salú pa habitantenan di e parti Karibense di Reino. A deliberá entre otro tokante asuntunan manera implementashon di Reglamentu Internashonal di Salú, Preparashon pa pandemia, Preparashon i kooperashon durante krisis i kalamidat den region, Leinanan di salú mental, Prevenshon/ estilo di bida/ salú, kuadro di kalidat/ instituto di kalidat/ akreditashon i Dutch Caribbean Hospital Alliance (DCHA).

Komo resultado di e di sinku “Vierlandenoverleg”, e paisnan a yega na e sigiente konklushonan i akuerdonan tokante e nuebe tópikonan ku a keda diskutí:

Tópiko 1. Implementashon di Reglamentu Internashonal di Salú

E paisnan ta akordá ku ta importante pa establesé un HUB Karibense pa reforsá kapasidat lokal, konosementu i ekspertisio pa informashon, kontròl regional i reforsamentu di kooperashon entre profeshonalnan den área di salú públiko riba e islanan, RIVM i diferente stakeholders interesá tantu den parti Karibense di Reino komo Hulanda Europeo. Pa realisá esaki, a akordá aktividatnan planiá pa añanan 2023 i 2024 durante e “Vierlandenoverleg”.

Tópiko 2. Preparashon pa pandemia

E paisnan lo entregá un konseho primeramente atraves di e grupo di trabou preparashon pa pandemia tokante e koordinashon, planifikashon i monitoreo di preparashon pa pandemia na nivel regional i di Reino. E meta prinsipal ta intensifiká kooperashon riba nivel regional i di Reino i mehorá preparashon pa pandemia i pa den kaso di un siguiente pandemia kontrolá esaki. E paisnan a traha un dokumentu “bibu” tokante preparashon pa pandemia ku ta inkluí temanan importante manera: leinan, sigurá suministro di produktonan médiko, asesoria, komunikashon, referensia médiko, téstnan, rastreo i diagnóstiko, kontròl, protekshon i sosten pa personal di kuido di salú.

Tópiko 3. Preparashonnan kooperashon pa krísis i kalamidat den region

Bou di e tópiko aki a hasi diferente palabrashon, manera pre-evakuashon médiko di pashèntnan krítiko den kaso di menasa di orkan, adaptá i hasi aplikabel e manual di

krísis pa temporada di orakan 2023 i organisashon di asistensha siko- sosial pa pashèntnan evakuá.

Tópiko 4. Kuido di Salú Mental

E prioridatnan pa loke ta trata salú mental den e añanan benidero lo ta riba entre otro desaroyo di un lei básiko konhunto òf lei marko pa Kuido Obligatorio i protokolá e kooperashon ku Ministerio di Hustisia di tur kuater pais riba tereno di kuido forensiko (sikiátriko). Banda di leinan, lo inkluí tambe prevenshon, entrenamentu konhunto i interkambio di ekspertisio. Finalmente e paisnan ta komprometé pa sigui traha pa logra kooperashon struktural ku organisashonnan di salú mental na tur pais.

Tópiko 5. Prevenshon/ estilo di bida/ salú den tur maneho

Metanan ku e grupo di trabou a duna prioridat ta –segun sekuensha di prioridat- 1. Mihoramentu di monitoreo di resultadonan di NCD na nivel di Reino, inkluso estadístikanan di mortalidat, un registrashon di kanser. Ademas, e paisnan lo identifiká bon práktikanan relashoná ku medidanan di salú, lèsnan siñá i identifiká similaridatnan pa selektá, implementá i evaluá programanan di promoshon i prevenshon spesífikamente pa malestanan di kurason i ardu, diabetes, alimentashon, salú i aktividat físiko. Finalmente e paisnan lo perkurá pa riba nivel individual logra ku “Health in All Policies” strukturalmente ta keda promové.

Tópiko 6. Marko di kalidat/ instituto di kalidat/ akreditashon

Den reunionnan struktural lo ta atendé harmonisashon i desaroyo di reglanan di kompetensia, normanan di registrashon pa profeshonalnan den kuido di salú, profeshonalisá konosementu pa personal di kuido di salú dor di edukashon adaptá, coaching i stimulashon di trajektonan di edukashon pa CAS i BES, planifikashon nashonal di manpower pa e paisnan konforme un método standarisá, harmonisashon i desaroyo di standardnan di kalidat i akreditashon pa tur provedor di kuido di salú.

Tópiko 7. Kapasidat di personal di kuido di salú

Tareanan ku prioridat identifiká ta inkluí planifikashon kuantitativo i kualitativo di kapasidat di personal di kuido pa kada pais den Reino, análisis basá riba planifikashon di kapasidat pa determiná diferensia i defisiensia pa kada pais, den kaso ku ta nesesario den kooperashon ku ministerio di Enseñansa di kada pais, pa mehorá aksesibilidat pa edukashon na Hulanda pa profesionnan den kuido pa studiantenan di parti Karibense di Reino.

Tópiko 8. Aliansa di Hospital Hulandes Karibense (DCHA)

E paisnan a konkluí ku DCHA a logra sufisiente progreso. Nan lo tuma nota di e

rekomendashonnan di DCHA i nan lo manda un reakshon konhunto na DCHA. Diskushonnan entre funshonarionan di e kuater paisnan i e grupo di monitoreo di DCHA lo intensifiká.

Tópiko 9. Mitigashon di konsekuensia di e herensia di sklavitut riba salú di públiko

Esaki ta un tópiko nobo den programa di “Vierlandenoverleg”. E paisnan a konstatá ku reakshon di gobièrnu riba e rapòrt di e grupo di diálogo tokante herensia di esklabitut ‘Kadenan di pasado’, no ta menshoná konsekuensianan riba salú manera indiká den investigashon eksistente. E paisnan ta konsiderá nesesario pa pidi eksplisitamente pa hasi un petishon pa uzo di e fondonan, i nan lo traha huntu pa redusí konsekuensianan di e impakto di herensia di esklabitut riba salú físiko i mental di nan desendientenan ku a keda hasí katibu. Determinantenan sosial di salú tambe lo haña atenshon adekuá. Lo instalá un komishon ku lo analisá invershonnan konkreto di e fondonan pa krea i mehorá oportunidatnan pa un bon salú pa esnan involunkrá.

Minister Silvania (Kòrsou), Minister Oduber (Aruba), Minister Ottley (Sint Maarten) i Skretario di Estado Van Ooijen (Hulanda) tin pleno konfiansa i ta hopi entusiasmá ku e kooperashon entre e paisnan den Reino. E bon kooperashon aki mester pone e base i garantía pa sigurá ku tur pais den Reino por ofresé un sistema di salú públiko i kuido médiko mas sostenibel i di mihó kalidat na nan poblashonnan. Eksperensianan durante periodonan di krísis a hasi evidente kon importante bon kooperashon ta pa mehoramentu di kuido di salú pa habitantenan di parti Karibense di Reino. E siguiente “Vierlandenoverleg” di Salú Públiko lo tuma lugá na yüni 2024.

###

Succesvol Vierlandenoverleg met aandacht voor slavernijverleden en gezondheidszorg

Willemstad – Vertegenwoordigers van de ministeries van Gezondheid van Curaçao, Aruba, Sint Maarten en Nederland waren op Curaçao in de week van 5 t/m 9 juni bij elkaar gekomen voor de vijfde editie van het Vierlandenoverleg Volksgezondheid. Dit is een platform waarbij belangrijke afspraken worden gemaakt ter verbetering van de gezondheidszorg voor inwoners van het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk. Er is gesproken over de volgende onderwerpen: de Internationale Gezondheidsregeling, Pandemische paraatheid, Voorbereidingen en samenwerking bij crises en rampen in de regio, Geestelijke Gezondheidszorg, Preventie/Lifestyle/Health in All Policies, Kwaliteitskader/Kwaliteitsinstituut/Accreditatie, Capaciteit zorgpersoneel, Dutch Caribbean Hospital Alliance (DCHA) en Slavernijverleden.

Als resultaat van het vijfde Vierlandenoverleg zijn de landen gezamenlijk tot de volgende conclusies, dan wel afspraken, gekomen met betrekking tot de negen besproken onderwerpen:

Onderwerp 1. Implementatie van de Internationale Gezondheidsregeling

De landen stemmen in met de oprichting van een Caribische HUB voor duurzame versterking van de lokale capaciteit, kennis, expertise ten behoeve van informatievoorziening, regionale surveillance en de verdere versterking van samenwerkingen tussen professionals op het gebied van de publieke gezondheid op de landen, het RIVM en verschillende stakeholders zowel in het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk als Europees Nederland. Voor de realisering hiervan werden de geplande activiteiten voor de jaren 2023 en 2024 tijdens het Vierlandenoverleg geaccordeerd.

Onderwerp 2. Pandemische paraatheid

De landen zullen allereerst, middels de werkgroep Pandemische Paraatheid, een advies uitbrengen over hoe de coördinatie, planning en monitoring van de pandemische paraatheid op regionaal en Koninkrijksniveau zal moeten plaatsvinden. Het primair doel hierbij is om de samenwerking op regionaal en Koninkrijksniveau te intensiveren en de pandemische paraatheid van de landen te verbeteren, om in het geval van een volgende pandemie deze beter te kunnen beheersen. De landen hebben een “levend” document “Pandemische paraatheid” opgesteld, waarin de volgende belangrijke thema’s worden verwerkt: wetgeving, leveringszekerheid medische producten, advisering, communicatie, medische verwijzingen, testen, traceren en diagnostiek, surveillance, bescherming en ondersteuning zorgpersoneel.

Onderwerp 3. Voorbereidingen samenwerking bij crises en rampen in de regio Onder dit onderwerp zijn verschillende afspraken gemaakt, waaronder: medische pre-evacuatie van kritische patiënten bij (dreiging van) een orkaan, aanpassing en toepasbaar maken van het criseshandboek voor het orkaanseizoen 2023 en de organisatie van psychosociale hulpverlening voor geëvacueerde patiënten.

Onderwerp 4. Geestelijke Gezondheidszorg

De prioriteiten voor wat betreft de Geestelijke Gezondheidszorg zullen het komend jaar liggen op onder andere het concipiëren van een gezamenlijke basiswet c.q. de kaderwet “Gedwongen Zorg” en het protocolleren van de samenwerking met het ministerie van Justitie van alle vier de landen op het gebied van de forensisch (psychiatrische) zorg. Naast wetgeving zullen ook preventie, “community-based mental health”, gezamenlijke training en uitwisseling van expertise worden meegenomen. De landen stemmen ten slotte in, zich verder in te zetten om structurele samenwerking te bewerkstelligen met de verschillende GGZ-organisaties in alle landen.

Onderwerp 5. Preventie/Lifestyle/Health in all Policies

De door de landen geprioriteerde doelen zijn: het verbeteren van de monitoring van NCD-uitkomsten op Koninkrijksniveau, waaronder in ieder geval mortaliteitsstatistieken en kankerregistratie. Tevens zullen de landen best-practices op het gebied van gezondheidsmaatregelen, geleerde lessen en overeenkomsten identificeren voor het selecteren, implementeren en evalueren van promotie- en preventieprogramma’s specifiek voor hart- en vaatziekten, diabetes, gezonde voeding en beweging. Ten slotte zullen de landen zich inspannen om op individueel niveau te bewerkstelligen dat “Health in all Policies” structureel wordt uitgedragen.

Onderwerp 6. Kwaliteitskader/kwaliteitsinstituut/accreditatie

In structureel overleg zal aandacht worden besteed aan de harmonisatie en doorontwikkeling van de competentieregeling, registratienormen voor de beroepspersonen, deskundigheidsbevordering van zorgpersoneel middels aangepaste opleidingen, coaching, stimulering van scholingstrajecten voor de CAS en BES, ontwikkeling van een gestandaardiseerde methode ten behoeve van een nationale manpowerplanning voor de landen, harmonisatie en doorontwikkeling van kwaliteitsstandaarden en accreditatie voor en van alle zorgverleners.

Onderwerp 7. Capaciteit zorgpersoneel

Als prioriterende taken zijn aangemerkt, een kwantitatieve en kwalitatieve manpowerplanning van het zorgpersoneel voor elk land binnen het Koninkrijk, een gap-

analyse op basis van de manpowerplanning om de verschillen en tekorten per land vast te stellen en een plan, zonodig in samenwerking met het ministerie van Onderwijs van elk land, ter verbetering van de toegang tot opleidingsplaatsen in Nederland voor beroepen in de zorg voor studenten uit het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk.

Onderwerp 8. Dutch Caribbean Hospital Alliance (DCHA)

De landen concluderen dat de DCHA voldoende voortgang heeft geboekt. Ze zullen kennis nemen van de aanbevelingen van DCHA en zullen een gezamenlijke reactie aan de DCHA doen toekomen. Ambtelijk overleg van de vier landen en de monitoringsgroep DCHA zal worden geïntensiveerd.

Onderwerp 9. Mitigatie gevolgen doorwerking van het slavernijverleden op volksgezondheid

Dit betreft een nieuw onderwerp op het programma van het Vierlandenoverleg. De landen hebben geconstateerd dat de kabinetsreactie op het rapport van de dialooggroep slavernijverleden ‘Ketenen van het verleden’, geen melding maakt van de gevolgen op de gezondheid, zoals aangegeven in bestaand onderzoek. De landen achten het derhalve van belang, expliciet een aanspraak hiervoor te doen op het fonds en zullen in gezamenlijkheid inzetten op de mitigatie van de gevolgen van de doorwerking van het slavernijverleden, op de fysieke en mentale gezondheid van nazaten van tot slaaf gemaakten. Ook de sociale determinanten van de gezondheid zullen de nodige aandacht krijgen.

Er zal een commissie worden ingesteld die zich gaat buigen over concrete investeringen van de gelden in het creëren en verbeteren van kansen voor een goede gezondheid voor de betrokkenen.

Minister Silvania (Curaçao), Minister Oduber (Aruba), Minister Ottley (Sint Maarten) en Staatssecretaris Van Ooijen (Nederland) hebben het volste vertrouwen en zijn zeer enthousiast over de samenwerking tussen de landen binnen het Koninkrijk. Deze goede samenwerking moet de basis leggen en de garantie geven, dat alle landen in het Koninkrijk hun bevolkingen een meer duurzame volksgezondheidssysteem en medische zorg van beter kwaliteit kunnen geven. De ervaringen in tijden van crisis hebben extra duidelijk gemaakt hoe belangrijk goede samenwerking is, voor verbetering van de gezondheidszorg voor inwoners van het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk.

Het volgende Vierlandenoverleg Volksgezondheid zal in juni 2024 plaatsvinden.

###

Successful Four-Country Consultation with attention to the history of slavery and health care

Willemstad – Representatives of the Ministries of Health of Curaçao, Aruba, Sint Maarten and the Netherlands met in Curaçao in the week of 5 to 9 June for the fifth edition of the ‘Vierlandenoverleg Volksgezondheid’. This is a platform where important agreements are made to improve healthcare for residents of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. The following topics were among others discussed: Implementation of the International Health Regulations, Pandemic Preparedness, Preparations and cooperation in the event of crises and disasters in the region, Mental Health Legislation, Prevention/ Lifestyle/ Health in all Policies, Quality Framework/ Quality Institute/ Accreditation and Dutch Caribbean Hospital Alliance (DCHA).

As a result of the 5th Four Country Consultation, the countries jointly reached the following conclusions or agreements with regard to the nine topics discussed:

Subject 1. Implementation of the International Health Regulations

The countries agree with the establishment of a Caribbean HUB for the sustainable strengthening of local capacity, knowledge, expertise for information provision, regional surveillance and the further strengthening of collaborations between public health professionals on the islands, Rijksinstituut voor Volksgezondheid en Milieu (RIVM) and various stakeholders in both the Caribbean part of the Kingdom and the European Netherlands. For the realization of this, the planned activities for the years 2023 and 2024 were approved during the Four-Country Consultation.

Topic 2. Pandemic Preparedness

The countries will first of all issue advice through the Pandemic Preparedness Working Group on how the coordination, planning and monitoring of the pandemic preparedness should take place at a regional and Kingdom level. The primary goal here is to intensify collaborations at regional and Kingdom level and to improve the countries’ pandemic preparedness and to be able to control it in the event of a subsequent pandemic. The countries have drawn up a “living” document on pandemic preparedness that incorporates important themes, these are: legislation, security of supply of medical products, advice, communication, medical referrals, testing, tracing and diagnostics, surveillance, protection and support of healthcare personnel.

Subject 3. Preparations for cooperation in the event of crises and disasters in the region

Under this subject, various agreements have been made regarding, among other things, the medical pre-evacuation of critical patients in the event of a threat of a hurricane, adapting and making applicable the crisis handbook for the 2023 hurricane season and the organization of psychosocial assistance for evacuated patients.

Subject 4. Mental Health Care

The priorities for mental health care in the coming year will include drafting a joint Basic Law or the Compulsory Care Framework Act and the protocol of cooperation with the Ministry of Justice of all four countries in the field of mental health care, forensic (psychiatric) care. In addition to legislation, prevention, joint training and exchange of expertise will also be included. Finally, the countries agree to make further efforts to achieve structural cooperation with mental health organizations in all countries.

Subject 5. Prevention/lifestyle/health in all policies

The goals prioritized by the working group are – in order of priority – 1. Improving the monitoring of Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) outcomes at Kingdom level, including, at least from mortality statistics, a cancer registry. In addition, countries will identify health best practices, lessons learned and agreements for selecting, implementing and evaluating promotion and prevention programs specific to cardiovascular disease, diabetes, healthy nutrition and exercise. Finally, the countries will make efforts at an individual level to ensure that “Health in All policies” is structurally promoted.

Subject 6. Quality framework/quality institute/accreditation

In structural consultation, attention will be paid to the harmonization and further development of the competence scheme, registration standards for professionals, the promotion of expertise of healthcare personnel through adapted training, coaching, stimulation of training programs for the CAS and BES, a national manpower planning for the countries in accordance with a standardized method. Harmonization and further development of quality standards and accreditation for and of all healthcare providers.

Subject 7. Capacity of healthcare personnel

Priority tasks have been identified as quantitative and qualitative capacity planning of healthcare personnel for each country within the Kingdom, a gap analysis based on the capacity planning to identify the differences and shortages per country and a plan, if

necessary in cooperation with the Ministry of Education of each country, to improve access to training places in the Netherlands for healthcare professions for students from the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

Subject 8. Dutch Caribbean Hospital Alliance (DCHA)

The countries conclude that the DCHA has made sufficient progress. They will take note of the DCHA’s recommendations and will provide a joint response to the DCHA. Technical consultations of the four countries and the monitoring group DCHA will be intensified.

Topic 9. Mitigation consequences of the effect of the slavery past on public health

This is a new topic on the program of the Four Countries Consultation. The countries have found that the government’s response to the report of the slavery past dialogue group ‘Chains of the Past’ does not mention the health consequences as indicated in existing research. The countries therefore consider it important to make an explicit claim to this fund and will jointly focus on mitigating the consequences of the impact of the slavery past on the physical and mental health of descendants of enslaved people. The social determinants of health will also receive the necessary attention.A committee will be set up to examine concrete investments of the funds in creating and improving opportunities for good health for those involved.

Minister Silvania (Curaçao), Minister Oduber (Aruba), Minister Ottley (Sint Maarten) and State Secretary Van Ooijen (the Netherlands) have full confidence and are very enthusiastic about the cooperation between the countries in the Kingdom. This good cooperation must lay the foundation and guarantee that all countries in the Kingdom can provide their populations with a more sustainable health and public health system and better quality medical care. The experiences in times of crisis have made it even clearer how important good cooperation is for improving health care for residents of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. The next Four-Country Public Health Consultation will take place in June 2024.

###