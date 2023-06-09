New Exhibition Opening ‘her story, su historia’ by Jeannine Quesor

75 aña Museo di Kòrsou – Huntu Ku Bo!

Dear Friends of The Curaçao Museum,

We cordially invite you to the opening of the New Exhibition ‘her story – su historia’

by emerging Artist Jeannine Käser – Lovert, Artist name: Jeanninequesor

Thursday, June 15th, 2023

From 19.00 to 21.00

There will be live performances during the opening, as a part of the Exhibition.

‘Her story – su historia’ is a mixed media storytelling experience you don’t want to miss because her story might be your story… Curious to find out?

Join us and Jeannine next week Thursday at The Curaçao Museum!

Let us know that you are coming at: info@hetcuracaosch.museum

We would also like to make use of this opportunity to invite you to a live painting session with Garrick Marchena and Jhomar Loaiza this Saturday, June 10th from 10.00 to 12.00 at The Curaçao Museum as this is the last day to view their exhibition FACES! Drop in on Garrick and Jhomar this Saturday!

See you at The Curaçao Museum!